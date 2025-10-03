Josh Hart injury: What happened to Knicks star forward in preseason game against 76ers? Watch video

The New York Knicks’ NBA preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers promised playoff-level intensity, but it took a concerning turn when star forward Josh Hart fell down on the floor in the second quarter on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Hart’s apparent back injury led to a controversial ejection.

What happened during the game? In the second quarter, Josh Hart dove for a rebound after a missed 3-pointer by Sixers rookie Johni Broome. The 6-foot-4 wing secured the ball but collapsed in pain as Philadelphia's Kennedy Chandler tied him up for a jump ball.

As officials signalled the stoppage, Hart flung the ball across the court, seemingly in agony, not anger, while clutching his lower back. The referee, interpreting it as frustration, issued a technical foul and ejected Hart immediately.

Controversial ejection Video of the incident spread quickly, showing Hart's limp off the court and stunned reactions from both teams. Sixers coach Nick Nurse even checked on him, highlighting the non-contact nature of the fall. In his seven minutes, Hart had two points, three rebounds, and a steal. But his abrupt exit raised fears for a team already battling health issues.

Watch video

Josh Hart's injury details Josh Hart likely tweaked his lower back as he headed to the locker room for evaluation. The severity remains unclear, but the timing is rough. Hart entered camp managing a finger injury from last postseason, requiring summer surgery and a splint for the 2025-26 season.

New York Knicks' injury report The Knicks' injury report isn't encouraging. OG Anunoby sat out with a hand issue, listed as day-to-day. Under new head coach Mike Brown, who benched Hart for a big lineup with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the team is testing rotations. Yet Hart's energy remains vital, especially after his gritty role in last year's Eastern Conference Finals run.

Josh Hart's form At 30, Josh Hart is the New York Knicks' unsung hero. Last season, he started all 77 games, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 57.9% effective field goal shooting. His ability to guard positions 1 through 4 and his relentless rebounding make him an important part of the squad.

