Josh Hoover throws 4 TD passes as No. 6 Indiana opens title defense with a 52-16 rout of North Texas

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Josh Hoover threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns, including a 15-yard score on his first pass with No. 6 Indiana, and Turbo Richard rushed for two more scores to help the defending national champs open the season with a 52-16 rout of North Texas on Saturday.

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After celebrating last year's title during a pregame ceremony, Indiana extended the Football Bowl Subdivision's longest active winning streak to 17 games and the FBS' longest active home winning streak to 16.

Hoover finished 13 of 16 with no turnovers as he steps in for Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Richard, a transfer from Boston College, had 15 carries for 58 yards and one catch for 38. Charlie Becker had four catches for 64 yards and two scores while Nick Marsh and Davion Chandler each had TD receptions.

Jahiem White rushed 14 times for 61 yards and one score as well as catching seven passes for 36 yards in his North Texas debut.

North Texas: No, this Mean Green team isn't the high-scoring machine of years past, but new coach Neal Brown was able to keep Indiana's offense on the sideline by dominating the time of possession. It didn't pay off Saturday, but it could in the near future.

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Indiana: The passing offense and kickoff returns looked strong, but coach Curt Cignetti won't be happy with the penalties, the rushing game or the defense's inability to get stops. Those will be areas to focus on this week.

North Texas quarterback Tayven Jackson returned to his home state and played well though he did leave briefly in the second half when he appeared to suffer a lower body injury. He was 22 of 28 for 192 yards with one interception while rushing six times for 22 yards. Jackson played two seasons at Indiana before transferring to UCF last year.

Indiana lost three key players in the first half — running back Khobie Martin and defensive backs A.J. Harris and Jamari Sharpe, whose sealed the title game win with a late interception.

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North Texas: hosts UNLV next Saturday in its home opener.

Indiana: hosts Howard next Saturday.

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