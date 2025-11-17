Josh Jacobs injury: Green Bay Packers RB ruled out vs New York Giants after knee issue in first half

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs suffered a frightening knee injury during Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants, forcing him to exit the game in the first half and be ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The setback added concern to an already tense afternoon for the Packers' offense at Lambeau Field. The incident highlighted the physical toll of NFL action, with Jacobs departing after contributing solidly early on.

Injury details and immediate impact Josh Jacobs appeared to aggravate his knee during a critical goal-line drive in the second quarter. Although the exact moment wasn't immediately clear, Jacobs remained on the field through the entire possession. He carried the ball seven times for 40 yards, showing his usual burst before the issue surfaced.

His final rush came on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line, where he was stuffed for no gain. Remarkably, Jacobs stayed in for the next play, a 1-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Malik Willis to wide receiver Christian Watson that gave the Packers their first points with 13:54 left in the second quarter. There were no visible signs of distress at that moment, but Jacobs did not return afterward.

The Packers officially ruled him out shortly after, shifting the backfield duties to backups like MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. Losing Jacobs, who has been a workhorse since joining the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, puts extra pressure on the running game against a Giants defense that has struggled at times this season.

Jordan Love's shoulder scare In a worrying sequence on the same drive, quarterback Jordan Love also left the field with a left shoulder injury, heading to the locker room for evaluation. Packers fans held their breath as Malik Willis stepped in temporarily.

Fortunately, Love missed only the final seven plays of that possession. He returned for the start of the next drive, showing resilience and avoiding a longer absence. "I am good," Love reportedly told sideline reporters after re-entering, easing immediate fears about his status.

The quick return proved crucial, allowing the Packers to maintain offensive rhythm. Love's ability to shake off the shoulder issue kept the Packers competitive, especially with Jacobs sidelined.

What this means for the Packers moving forward With Jacobs out, the Packers leaned heavier on their passing attack and reserve runners for the rest of the game. His 40 yards on seven carries underscored his importance, he entered the contest as one of the league's top rushers in recent weeks.

Head coach Matt LaFleur will likely provide more details post-game, but knee injuries always raise alarms in the NFL. Green Bay, fighting for playoff positioning in the NFC North, can't afford extended absences from key players like Jacobs or prolonged concerns with Love's shoulder.