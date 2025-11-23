Josh Jacobs injury update: Green Bay Packers’ RB ruled out for NFL Week 12 clash vs Minnesota Vikings

The Green Bay Packers face a tough challenge in their Week 12 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, as star running back Josh Jacobs has been ruled out due to a knee injury. This setback will likely shake up the team’s game plan for a crucial NFC North clash at Lambeau Field. With Jacobs sidelined, backup Emanuel Wilson will step into the spotlight.

Advertisement

Josh Jacobs’ injury Josh Jacobs hurt his knee and thigh in the Green Bay Packers’ win over the New York Giants in Week 11. He did not practice on Wednesday but returned for limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. That earned him a “questionable” designation going into the weekend.

However, according to multiple reports, the Packers decided to rule him out. The team’s choice to rest Jacobs is likely because they are eyeing his long-term health for the playoff push. Green Bay’s move to call up practice-squad running back Pierre Strong on Saturday was a clear hint they doubted Jacobs would suit up.

Who replaces Josh Jacobs? With Josh Jacobs out, Emanuel Wilson takes over as the Packers’ lead running back. Wilson has been the team’s solid RB2 all season, sitting second in carries behind Jacobs. In limited snaps, Wilson averages nearly five yards per carry, making him a reliable option for coach Matt LaFleur.

Advertisement

Backing up Wilson are Chris Brooks, who has just three carries this year, and Pierre Strong, elevated from the practice squad.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: How Jacobs’ absence is expected to change the game The Packers-Vikings rivalry always brings intensity, and this Week 12 battle is huge for the NFC North standings. Minnesota’s defense is strong, ranking in the top 10 against the run and allowing just 95 rushing yards per game. Without Jacobs’ hard-hitting style, Green Bay might lean more on quarterback Jordan Love’s passing game to exploit the Vikings’ secondary.

What’s next for Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers? Resting Jacobs could help him heal for the season’s final stretch, but his absence will test Green Bay’s depth. Fans will watch closely to see if Wilson can deliver against a fierce Vikings defense.