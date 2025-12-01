Josh Jacobs injury update: Will Green Bay Packers star RB play against Chicago Bears in NFL Week 16 game?

The Green Bay Packers face a crucial NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears on Saturday (December 20), at Soldier Field with an 8:20 PM ET kickoff. However, their star running back, Josh Jacobs, remains uncertain due to lingering knee and ankle issues.

Current injury status for Josh Jacobs Josh Jacobs is officially listed as questionable for the NFL Week 16 matchup. He did not participate in any practices this week, dealing with a knee injury that has persisted for weeks and a new ankle concern.

The knee swelled again during the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15, yet Jacobs played through it, rushing for 73 yards and scoring twice. Head coach Matt LaFleur has indicated the team will wait until game time to decide, giving Jacobs every chance to suit up.

According to reports, Jacobs is more doubtful than probable. Despite this, Jacobs has a history of playing hurt and has expressed his determination, saying, "It's harder to watch games than it is to play hurt."

Notably, official inactives will be released about 90 minutes before kickoff, providing final confirmation.

What if Josh Jacobs sits out? Josh Jacobs' injury could significantly impact the Green Bay Packers' ground game in what promises to be a hard-fought rivalry clash.

If Josh Jacobs is inactive, backup Emanuel Wilson would likely step into the lead role. Wilson previously shone in Jacobs' absence earlier this season, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns while adding receiving yards in Week 12.

Chris Brooks, also questionable with a chest injury, could share carries if healthy. Wilson becomes a strong start option in Jacobs' place against a Bears defense that ranks mid-tier against the run.

FAQs 1. Is Josh Jacobs playing against the Chicago Bears? Josh Jacobs is questionable due to knee and ankle injuries. He did not participate in practice all week, and reports indicate he is more doubtful than probable.

2. When will we know if Josh Jacobs is playing? Final confirmation will come with the inactive list, released about 90 minutes before kickoff (around 6:50 PM ET on December 20, 2025).