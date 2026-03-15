Josh Johnson signs with Bengals: Veteran QB returns to Cincinnati in free agency move

The Cincinnati Bengals have bolstered their quarterback depth by signing veteran Josh Johnson to a one-year contract, the team announced on Saturday (March 14). This move addresses immediate needs behind franchise star Joe Burrow, especially after losing key backups in the offseason.

Josh Johnson returns to the Cincinnati Bengals for a third stint At 39 years old (turning 40 soon), Josh Johnson brings extensive NFL experience to the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback room. The journeyman signal-caller has suited up for an astonishing 14 different teams since entering the league as a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. This signing marks his third tour with Cincinnati, having previously played there in 2013 and 2015.

Most recently, Johnson spent time with the Washington Commanders, appearing in five games last season. He completed 63% of his passes for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Across his career, he has played in 50 regular-season games with 11 starts, throwing for 2,669 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions while adding 481 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

The Bengals value Johnson's veteran presence and reliability in a backup role. With Burrow having suffered season-ending injuries in three of his six NFL seasons, a dependable No. 2 quarterback remains crucial for Cincinnati's playoff aspirations.

Quarterback room shakeup after 2025 season The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2026 offseason needing to rebuild their reserve quarterback options. Joe Flacco, acquired midseason via trade to step in after Joe Burrow's injury, performed strongly enough to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. However, Flacco remains an unsigned free agent. At the end of last year, he voiced interest in pursuing a starting opportunity elsewhere in 2026.

Meanwhile, Jake Browning, who served as the No. 3 quarterback and saw action late last season, was not tendered by Cincinnati. He signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

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What this means for the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 plans Josh Johnson's addition provides immediate stability and mentorship as the team prepares for offseason programs. His familiarity with the organization from prior stints could help him integrate quickly. While the Cincinnati Bengals continue monitoring the free agent market, potentially for Flacco or others, Johnson offers a low-risk, high-experience option to support Burrow.