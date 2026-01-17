JT Realmuto re-signs with Philadelphia Phillies on 3-year deal; check details

The Philadelphia Phillies have secured their longtime backstop, as JT Realmuto has agreed to a three-year contract to remain with the team. The agreement comes just days after the Phillies missed out on shortstop Bo Bichette, who signed with the New York Mets. According to reports, it's a $45 million contract, with $5 million in incentives per year.
This reunion keeps one of the most reliable catchers in baseball anchored in Philly. Realmuto, who turns 35 in March 2026, has been a significant part since joining the Phillies via trade from the Miami Marlins in 2019. He later signed a landmark five-year, $115.5 million extension, the richest ever for a catcher at the time.
JT Realmuto's value extends far beyond the stat sheet. In 2025, he led the majors with 132 games caught, showcasing remarkable durability at a gruelling position. His arm remains elite as he tied for the fastest pop time to second base and posted +6 Caught Stealing Above Average per Statcast. Phillies pitchers have long praised his preparation and game-calling.
Even as offensive numbers dipped to a .700 OPS in 2025, his lowest since his rookie year, he delivered 12 home runs and eight stolen bases. He played 134 games overall, bouncing back from a knee injury that limited him in 2024.
JT Realmuto's playoff track record adds to his appeal. He started every Phillies postseason game from 2022-2025, hitting .232 with seven homers and a .745 OPS.
Among active catchers, only Kansas City's Salvador Perez has more games caught (1,420 to Realmuto's 1,316, including postseason).
The signing provides stability for a Phillies squad aiming to rebound. With no qualifying offer attached this offseason, JT Realmuto hit free agency cleanly. Reports indicate the deal was reached quickly after Bo Bichette's departure, reflecting the Phillies' need for continuity behind the plate.
Fans can expect the three-time All-Star and multi-time Gold Glove winner to continue guiding pitchers and delivering in big moments. The Phillies' core gains valuable continuity with Realmuto back in the fold.
The agreement is a three-year deal worth $45 million guaranteed, with incentives that could increase the total value up to $60 million (reports indicate around $5 million in annual incentives). This keeps the veteran catcher in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.
The Phillies pivoted rapidly to continuity at catcher after free-agent shortstop Bo Bichette signed with the rival New York Mets. With Realmuto reaching free agency cleanly, the team prioritized his elite defense, game-calling, and leadership.
In 2025, Realmuto played 134 games (leading the majors with 132 caught), hit .257 with 12 home runs, 8 stolen bases, and a .700 OPS (his lowest since his rookie year), but his defense remained top-tier.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.