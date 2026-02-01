Jude Bellingham hamstring injury: Real Madrid star in tears during Rayo Vallecano clash, England World Cup fears rise

Jude Bellingham's concerning hamstring injury has sent shockwaves through Real Madrid and England camps, with the 22-year-old superstar forced off in visible distress just minutes into a crucial La Liga match.The incident occurred on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu during Madrid's home game against Rayo Vallecano.

Early exit sparks worry Jude Bellingham, chasing a ball near the touchline on his own, suddenly clutched the back of his left thigh. He winced in pain, went to the ground, and appeared emotional, burying his face in his shirt and seemingly in tears, before limping off. The England international lasted only about 10 minutes before being substituted by Brahim Diaz, who five minutes later assisted in Vinicius Junior’s goal that made it 1-0 for Madrid.

Medical staff attended to him on the pitch, and he received support from teammates as he left the field

Injury details and recovery outlook Initial assessments point to a left hamstring issue, with scans pending to determine if it's a strain, partial tear, or worse. Hamstring problems vary widely; milder strains might sideline a player for weeks, while more serious tears could require months of recovery, including possible surgery.

This comes at a tough time for Jude Bellingham, who has endured an injury-hit season already, including earlier shoulder surgery. He has scored six goals for Real Madrid this campaign but only one in his last seven appearances, showing a dip in form amid fitness struggles.

Impact on Real Madrid's title push Despite the early setback, Real Madrid pushed on. Brahim Diaz assisted Vinicius Junior's goal just five minutes after replacing Bellingham. Kylian Mbappe scored the second goal for the team, helping secure a vital win that keeps them close to La Liga leaders Barcelona. The result narrows the gap to one point, maintaining pressure in the title race and Champions League preparations.

England World Cup concerns mount For England head coach Thomas Tuchel, the timing could hardly be worse. Jude Bellingham is a key figure for the Three Lions ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the summer. England's final pre-tournament friendlies are set for Wembley, against Uruguay on Friday, March 27, and Japan on Tuesday, March 31. These matches serve as critical preparation before Tuchel finalizes his squad.

A prolonged layoff risks disrupting Bellingham's rhythm and fitness, raising questions about his availability for the national team.