Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool make history as first all-British pair since 1936 to win Wimbledon men's doubles

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool scripted history by winning the 2025 Wimbledon Doubles Championship on Saturday (July 12). The British pair defeated Rinky Hijikata and David Pel with a commanding 6-2, 7-6(3) victory, securing their first Grand Slam title.

The win marks a significant milestone, as Cash and Glasspool became the first all-British team to claim a Grand Slam men’s doubles title since 1936.

What happened in the match? The final showcased Cash and Glasspool’s exceptional synergy and tactical prowess since the beginning. They started the game on a high note by claiming the first set. They broke their opponents early to secure a 6-2 win. On the other hand, Hijikata and Pel seemed struggling during the clash in the beginning but they bounced back in the next set.

The second set was a closer contest, with both teams playing powerful groundstrokes and volleys. However, Cash and Glasspool didn't let the game slip away in the tiebreak, clinching it 7-6(3).

Special milestone Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool etched their name in history as they broke an 89-year-old drought and registered a remarkable milestone. The significance of their victory cannot be overstated.

The last all-British duo to win a Grand Slam men’s doubles title was Pat Hughes and Charles Hare at the 1936 French Championships. Since then, British tennis fans have waited nearly nine decades for another homegrown duo to achieve such a feat.

A boost for British tennis This victory is a significant moment for British tennis, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. With players like Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu inspiring a new generation, Cash and Glasspool’s success further highlights the depth of talent in the UK.