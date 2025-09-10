Junaid Siddique plays on despite being given out by umpire during IND vs UAE Asia Cup tie; here's what actually happened

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Junaid Siddique was saved by India captain Suryakumar Yadav during their group A Asia Cup 2025 encounter in Dubai on Wednesday despite being given out by the umpire. The incident took place on the third ball of the 12th over, bowled by Shivam Dube.

Reacting to a short ball from India all-rounder Dube, the right-hander Siddique went for a pull, but missed it completely as Sanju Samson collected the ball behind the stumps. Assuming he is inside the crease and in a gesture of friendship, Siddique pointed to the towel that came off Dube while the India was running to bowl.

But little did Siddique realised that Samson smartly hit the stumps with his under-arm direct hit. The Indians appealed as the square-leg umpire referred it upstairs. The television replays showed Siddique out of the crease when the ball hit the stumps.

Why Junaid Siddique continued despite being given out? However, in a gesture of sportsmanship, Suryakumar decided to withdraw the appeal as Siddique continued to play. But can a batter stay after a verdict is being? Well, no. But in this case, Suryakumar's decision to withdraw the appeal came before the the third umpire's decision came in.

However, Siddique was dismissed two balls later when he was caught by Suryakumar. UAE were eventually dismissed for 57 runs in 13.1 overs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) were the leading wicket-takers as Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy got one each.

For UAE, openers Muhammad Waseem (19) and Alishan Sharafu (22) were the only batters to score double digits as wickets fell at regular intervals. It was also the lowest India have conceded in a T20I match.

India vs UAE playing XIs UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh