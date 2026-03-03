Jurickson Profar suspension: Atlanta Braves hitter faces 162-game MLB ban for second PED violation

Jurickson Profar, the Atlanta Braves' designated hitter, is set to miss the entire 2026 MLB season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) for the second time in just over a year, according to sources cited by ESPN.

The 33-year-old Curacao native becomes the sixth player to receive a full-season ban since MLB stiffened penalties for repeat offenders in 2014. This latest violation follows an 80-game suspension handed down on March 31, 2025, for testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone that can boost testosterone production.

Profar will forfeit his full $15 million salary for 2026 and miss any postseason action if the Braves qualify. He is also ineligible for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, where he planned to represent the Netherlands alongside fellow Curacao players.

Atlanta Braves deal with major roster hit The suspension delivers a heavy blow to the Atlanta Braves' lineup as the team aims to recover from a disappointing 76-86 record in 2025. The Braves have already been dealing with injuries, including elbow issues sidelining starters Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep.

Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Atlanta in January 2025 after a breakout All-Star season with the San Diego Padres in 2024, where he hit .280 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs. Last year, his 80-game ban came early in the campaign, limiting him to 80 games upon return. He posted a .245/.353/.434 slash line with 14 homers and 43 RBIs while shifting to left field.

After offseason sports hernia surgery, Profar was expected to serve as the primary DH in 2026, likely batting second behind Ronald Acuna Jr. His absence increases pressure on stars like Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, and newcomer Mike Yastrzemski to carry the offense. The eventual return of catcher Sean Murphy could allow rookie Drake Baldwin more at-bats in a DH role.

Jurickson Profar's career path Once baseball's top prospect, Profar debuted at 19 with the Texas Rangers but struggled with injuries early on, spending more time on the IL than playing in his first five seasons. He bounced between Oakland, San Diego, and Colorado before thriving in his second Padres stint.

Following his first suspension, Profar released a statement: “It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it.”

PED suspensions landscape PED suspensions have trended downward in recent seasons, with only two in 2025 (Profar and Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado) and five over the last three years. The most recent 162-game ban before Profar was Milwaukee's JC Mejia in 2023, who hasn't returned to affiliated ball. Other notable cases include Robinson Cano (2020), Francis Martes (2020), Marlon Byrd (2016), and Jenrry Mejia (2015), the only player banned for life after a third violation.

With one year and $15 million left on his contract after 2026, Profar's future remains uncertain as MLB continues to enforce its strict drug policy.

