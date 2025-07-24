Justin Fields injury: New York Jets' QB carted off field with leg injury at training camp

Justin Fields, New York Jets quarterback was carted off from the field during Thursday's training session. Fields, who signed a two-year deal worth $40 million in the offseason to join the Jets after playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, reportedly sustained a leg injury.

Following the incident, the side shifted their focus from what they were doing in practice and began working on special teams.

What happened during the training camp? During the morning training session, Justin Fields experienced an injury after attempting a play. While rolling to his right and throwing an incomplete short pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, Fields suddenly pulled up. He sat on the ground briefly before limping off the field with assistance from a team trainer.

Medical evaluation and departure Fields was promptly attended to and spent a short time in the sideline injury tent for initial assessment. A cart arrived to transport him to the locker room. He was seen seated in the passenger side of the cart and later walked into the team facility.

Justin Fields and New York Jets The New York Jets appointed Justin Fields as their starting quarterback, marking a significant shift following a challenging 5-12 season with Aaron Rodgers. The move signalled the end of the Rodgers era and the beginning of a fresh chapter for the franchise under new leadership.

Also Read | Why was former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater suspended from high school coaching job?

Justin Fields' career before joining the Jets

Before his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Fields spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2024, the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers after securing the No. 1 draft pick to select quarterback Caleb Williams.

In Pittsburgh, Fields made over 10 appearances, including his six starts. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt. He threw five touchdown passes and had one interception. On the ground, Fields contributed 289 rushing yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and scored five rushing touchdowns.