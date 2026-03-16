Justin Fields trade: New York Jets set to send QB to Kansas City Chiefs for 2027 sixth-round pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to bolster their quarterback depth by acquiring Justin Fields from the New York Jets in a trade that will send a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to New York. This move comes as the Chiefs prepare for uncertainty surrounding Patrick Mahomes' recovery from major knee surgery.

Patrick Mahomes' injury details Patrick Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champion, underwent surgery in December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, the most serious injury of his career with Kansas City. While Mahomes expressed optimism about returning for the season opener, saying in January, "I want to be ready for Week 1," the Chiefs needed a reliable veteran option behind him.

Also Read | Chiefs brace for worst as QB Patrick Mahomes awaits MRI on left knee

Before the deal, the backup spot looked thin after Gardner Minshew signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Rookies Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener, with just three combined career starts, were the primary alternatives.

Kansas City Chiefs' strategy for acquiring Justin Fields Justin Fields, a mobile quarterback with proven dual-threat ability, fits well as insurance. He will work under head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during offseason programs and training camp.

The Chiefs will cover $3 million of Fields' remaining $10 million guaranteed salary for 2026, with the Jets handling the other $7 million to make the trade possible, similar to their arrangement in last week's Geno Smith acquisition from the Las Vegas Raiders.

New York Jets move on after disappointing Justin Fields tenure Justin Fields' time in the New York Jets lasted just one season after he signed a two-year, $40 million deal ($30 million guaranteed) in free agency. The Jets hoped his athleticism would spark the offense under new coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, but it didn't pan out.

He started nine games, going 2-7 with a 37.3 Total QBR (31st among 36 qualifiers with at least 200 attempts). Fields threw for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception, but was benched on November 17 and later placed on injured reserve with a knee issue.

Owner Woody Johnson criticized the performance early, stating, "It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he's got... If we can just complete a pass, it would look good."

Fields responded professionally, "I didn't pay it any attention." He delivered his best outing, a 244-yard comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but struggled afterward.

With Geno Smith now the starter and backups like Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe on the roster, Fields became expendable. The Jets went 3-14 last season, continuing their long quest for quarterback stability.

Also Read | Geno Smith returns to New York Jets from Las Vegas Raiders in 2026 trade

Justin Fields' career journey continues A 2021 first-round pick (No. 11 overall) by the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields has a 16-37 record as a starter across his career. Kansas City marks his fourth team in four seasons, following stops in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and New York.