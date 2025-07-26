Justin Jefferson injury update: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver to miss practice with hamstring strain

The Minnesota Vikings’ 2025 season is facing a challenging start as their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, suffered a mild hamstring strain. Kevin O'Connell, head coach, made the announcement on Friday (July 25). Notably, the injury will keep Jefferson out of practice for now, with a re-evaluation planned for next week. While the setback is minor, it raises concerns about team chemistry, especially with rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy taking over as the starter.

Justin Jefferson's injury Justin Jefferson’s injury occurred during Thursday’s training camp practice, which began on July 22 for veterans. The Minnesota Vikings are taking a conservative approach to his recovery, given his history of missing seven games in 2023 NFL season due to a right hamstring injury. Hamstring issues can linger, and the team is prioritizing long-term health over rushing him back. The Vikings’ medical staff, praised as among the league’s best, is closely monitoring his progress. The focus is on ensuring Jefferson is fully prepared for the regular season opener, with no risks taken during early camp.

Kevin O'Connell "We're going to be very cautious with it," O'Connell said. "We're going to hold him out for a bit and then re-evaluate him next week, when we come back later in the week. And the best thing is, we avoided anything serious. I see no concerns regarding the season opener," he added. "And I have no worry at all that we'll be able to get Justin ready to go for the regular season," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Justin Jefferson’s work ethic and leadership remain crucial to the Vikings, even while sidelined. O'Connell praised his offseason dedication, noting his energy lifts the team. With careful management, the Vikings are confident Jefferson will be ready for the season.

He stated,"Justin did a great job this offseason, from his participation in the program, some of the work the guys were doing leading into camp. So we know Justin is at this point, his career is going to be ready to roll, and it's as much his presence and his juice and energy every single day, regardless of his participation level."

"Clearly, I would want him out there for every rep if I could. But it's best that we're smart, and we've got some of the best in the league managing this, and Justin's got full confidence in that," he added.

Impact on team dynamics The injury comes at a critical time as the Vikings transition to JJ McCarthy, their 2024 first-round pick, at quarterback.

