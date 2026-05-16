Justin Thomas left speechless by Jordan Spieth's miracle shot at PGA Championship

Justin Thomas could barely find the words to describe what he had just witnessed from fellow American Jordan Spieth during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. The moment came on the 11th hole when Spieth faced a nightmare lie near the bunker. Instead of playing safe, he produced a shot so spectacular that even his rivals were left stunned.

Spieth had been battling the same tricky conditions that frustrated the entire field on Friday. Strong winds, lightning-fast greens, and a demanding course layout made scoring difficult for everyone. Yet Spieth somehow found magic when it mattered most, lofting the ball perfectly to safety and avoiding disaster.

Also Read | Jon Rahm apologizes after divot from swing hits volunteer at PGA Championship

Justin Thomas' reaction Justin Thomas, watching closely, took to social media straight after the round to share his disbelief. “Can’t put into words how incredible this is and how MAYBE 5 people in this tournament could even hit that shot let alone try it during a major, and pull it off,” he wrote.

The praise came on a day when few players could find many positives. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both voiced strong opinions about the course setup, with McIlroy calling it one of the hardest he had ever played. Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut entirely, while slow play and difficult pin positions added to the chaos across the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas climbs back into contention despite pace-of-play drama While Jordan Spieth’s highlight kept fans talking, Justin Thomas produced a solid round that has put him right back in the mix for the title. The former major winner sits at two-under par heading into moving day on Saturday, just two shots off the lead. He shares that position with Scheffler and his playing partner Cameron Young.

Thomas’ progress is even more impressive given what happened during his round. His group, which also included Young and Keegan Bradley, was placed on the clock by officials for slow play. Thomas openly disagreed with the call and later explained his frustration in clear terms.

"It's hard because it's kind of the whole time par thing. What is time par? How can time par on this course be the same when it's blowing 25 and the pins are tough than if it's not?" he said.

"And does time par change every day? There's just so many factors that go into it.

Also Read | Garrick Higgo penalized two strokes for late tee time at 2026 PGA Championship

"The hard part to me with the whole pace of play thing is that you, there's so much that goes into golf and there's so much that goes into hole to hole in terms of, are you hitting it close, are you able to tap it in, or you have to mark it, stuff like that, to where, are you holding the group up or are you not, to where it's very hard to make that call."

Despite the earlier criticism he received for an emotional outburst in round one, Thomas has stayed focused. His steady play has silenced the doubters and positioned him as a real contender for the weekend.