Justin Verlander breaks 16-game winless streak with first victory with San Francisco Giants

Justin Verlander delivered a brilliant performance, snapping a historic 16-game winless streak with his first victory as a San Francisco Giants on Wednesday (July 23). The Giants defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-3 at Truist Park, securing the series and boosting their playoff hopes with a 54-49 record.

Justin Verlander’s performance Justin Verlander had a challenging start to his Giants tenure. His 16-game winless streak, the longest by a Giants starting pitcher in franchise history, spanned the entire season until this game. Despite a 1-8 record and a 4.70 ERA across 17 starts in 2025, Verlander showed his veteran prowess against the Braves.

Justin Verlander had a tough first inning. He threw 40 pitches and loaded the bases without giving up a hit, but he still got out of it without allowing a run. That was his third-highest pitch count for a first inning, something he hadn’t done since 2014. He kept Atlanta from getting a hit until the fifth, proving he’s still got it.

He pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and no runs, though he battled control issues with five walks.

Also Read | Luis Ortiz being investigated by MLB; Guardians pitcher placed on leave

What happened during the game? The Giants’ offense provided support, led by Rafael Devers. Playing as the designated hitter a day after debuting at first base, Devers went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including two home runs. His solo shot off Braves starter Spencer Strider (4-8) in the fifth broke the scoreless tie, and his three-run homer off reliever Dylan Dodd in the sixth extended the lead to 6-0. Matt Chapman added a two-run homer, helping the Giants pull away.

This offensive explosion was part of a broader surge. After dropping the series opener 9-7, San Francisco outscored Atlanta 18-3 over the final two games, ending a six-game losing streak.