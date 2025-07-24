Justin Verlander breaks 16-game winless streak with first victory with San Francisco Giants

Justin Verlander delivered a brilliant performance, snapping a historic 16-game winless streak with his first victory as a San Francisco Giants on Wednesday (July 23). The Giants defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-3 at Truist Park, securing the series and boosting their playoff hopes with a 54-49 record.

Advertisement

Justin Verlander’s performance Justin Verlander had a challenging start to his Giants tenure. His 16-game winless streak, the longest by a Giants starting pitcher in franchise history, spanned the entire season until this game. Despite a 1-8 record and a 4.70 ERA across 17 starts in 2025, Verlander showed his veteran prowess against the Braves.

Justin Verlander had a tough first inning. He threw 40 pitches and loaded the bases without giving up a hit, but he still got out of it without allowing a run. That was his third-highest pitch count for a first inning, something he hadn’t done since 2014. He kept Atlanta from getting a hit until the fifth, proving he’s still got it.

He pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and no runs, though he battled control issues with five walks.

Advertisement

Also Read | Luis Ortiz being investigated by MLB; Guardians pitcher placed on leave

What happened during the game? The Giants’ offense provided support, led by Rafael Devers. Playing as the designated hitter a day after debuting at first base, Devers went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including two home runs. His solo shot off Braves starter Spencer Strider (4-8) in the fifth broke the scoreless tie, and his three-run homer off reliever Dylan Dodd in the sixth extended the lead to 6-0. Matt Chapman added a two-run homer, helping the Giants pull away.

This offensive explosion was part of a broader surge. After dropping the series opener 9-7, San Francisco outscored Atlanta 18-3 over the final two games, ending a six-game losing streak.

A milestone for Justin Verlander This victory was Justin Verlander’s 263rd career win, solidifying his position as MLB’s active leader, well ahead of Max Scherzer’s 217. Ranked 41st all-time, Verlander is now one win shy of Gus Weyring (264) and within reach of legends like Jim McCormick (265), Eppa Rixey (266), Bob Feller (266), Jim Palmer (268), Jamie Moyer (269), and Burleigh Grimes and Mike Mussina (tied at 270). A strong second half could see him climb higher on this historic list.