Justin Verlander returns home; signs 1-year deal with Detroit Tigers for 2026 season

Justin Verlander is coming full circle in his legendary career. The future Hall of Famer agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday (February 10). With $11 million deferred until 2030, the deal brings the iconic right-hander back to the franchise where he made his MLB debut in 2005.

A homecoming for a Tigers legend Justin Verlander, who turns 43 on February 20, spent his first 13 seasons in Detroit after being selected second overall in the 2004 draft. He racked up 183 wins, 2,373 strikeouts (second in franchise history), and earned the 2011 AL Cy Young and MVP awards while leading the Tigers to multiple playoff runs, including the 2006 World Series. After a 2017 trade to the Houston Astros, he won two World Series titles (2017, 2022) and continued his dominance across stints with the Mets and Giants.

This return marks a sentimental boost for Tigers fans, who have long hoped for his comeback. Verlander joins a stacked rotation featuring two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and recent addition Framber Valdez, a former Astros teammate. The group positions Detroit as a serious contender in 2026.

Strong 2025 performance Justin Verlander's signing comes after a solid rebound year with the San Francisco Giants in 2025. At age 42, he posted a 3.85 ERA over 29 starts and 152 innings, surpassing 3,500 career strikeouts (currently eighth all-time at 3,553).

"Proving that I still have it" was Verlander's goal when he signed with San Francisco last offseason, and he added hopes to pitch until at least age 45. This deal gives him that chance in familiar surroundings.

Since Justin Verlander received a qualifying offer from the Astros in 2021, no draft pick compensation or penalties apply. His postseason resume, over 226 innings with a 3.58 ERA and 2017 ALCS MVP, adds veteran leadership to a young Tigers core.