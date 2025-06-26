Juventus vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Manchester City will lock horns with Juventus in a highly-anticipated clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Group G final match will be played at the amping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Both teams have won their initial two games and have already secured their spots for the round of 16 stage with 6 points each. However, the Italian side currently have the advantage of goal difference. The match will be crucial as it will decide who finishes at the top of the table.

Juventus vs Manchester City - Match Details Date: June 26 in the United States and June 27 in India.

Time: 3 PM ET (June 26) | 12:30 AM IST (June 27)

Venue: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

Team News Juventus Mattia Perin, Juan Cabal, Bremer, and Arkadiusz Milik will remain out due to injury, but captain Manuel Locatelli will be back from an ankle problem. However, Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram might start in midfield.

Manager Igor Tudor may stick with the same lineup for the third game in a row, with Andrea Cambiaso and Alberto Costa likely to hold their spots on the wings.

Manchester City Rico Lewis has been sidelined for two more matches due to a ban after a controversial red card in the FIFA Club World Cup game against Wydad AC.

Claudio Echeverri is doubtful with an ankle issue. Rodri, who played two 30-minute substitute roles in the group stage, could be a part of the starting lineup. New signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki are in contention to start the game. On the other hand, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Savinho, and Omar Marmoush will likely be a part of the starting XI.

Juventus vs Manchester City - Predicted XIs Juventus Predicted XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kelly, Kalulu; Yildiz, Cambiaso, Thuram; Ulien, Costa, McKennie, Conceicao; Kolo Muani

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ortega; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait Nouri; Foden, Rodri, Savinho; Marmoush, Reijnders, Haaland

How to Watch the Live Streaming of the Juventus vs Manchester City match? The Juventus vs Man City clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN, FIFA’s global broadcast partner for the tournament in the United States. The match will also be broadcast live on Channel 5 in some regions. There is no confirmed broadcaster for India at this time.