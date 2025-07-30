Kader Kohou out for 2025 NFL season with knee injury; Miami Dolphins face secondary crisis

The Miami Dolphins have suffered a huge blow with star cornerback Kader Kohou ruled out for the entire 2025 NFL season due to a season-ending knee injury sustained during Saturday’s practice.

Miami Dolphins' coach Mike McDaniel on injury Initially sidelined with swelling, the severity of Kohou’s injury was unclear until head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the news.

"He's going on injured reserve," McDaniel said of Kohou's knee injury.

"I was crushed until I talked to Kader, and honestly, Kader made me feel a little bit better simply because of his mindset," he added.

Miami Dolphins' secondary faces complete change for 2025 Kader Kohou, a 26-year-old undrafted standout with 38 starts and three interceptions over three seasons, was a cornerstone of the Miami Dolphins’ secondary, making his loss a significant challenge for an already thin unit.

Notably, the team's defensive backfield has undergone a transformation since last season, with all 2024 starters no longer on the roster.

Jalen Ramsey was traded, Kendall Fuller was released, Kader Kohou is sidelined for the year with an injury, Jevon Holland departed in free agency, and Jordan Poyer remains unsigned. This sweeping change poses a significant challenge for the Dolphins as they rebuild their secondary for the 2025 season.

Kader Kohou's potential replacement In response to Kohou’s injury, the Dolphins signed veteran cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Jack Jones to bolster their roster.

Potential starters include Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Kendall Sheffield, and Jones, but each carries uncertainties. Duck showed promise as an undrafted rookie but may not be ready for a starring role. Smith, a second-round pick, has yet to impress, while Sheffield’s potential remains speculative.

Other cornerbacks on the roster, such as Ethan Bonner, Jason Marshall, Isaiah Johnson, and Cornell Armstrong, offer limited experience. Marshall, a fifth-round rookie, brings athleticism but lacks seasoning. The Dolphins may consider signing a veteran like Rasul Douglas to stabilize the side.

More injury concerns The Miami Dolphins are also managing an injury to safety Ashtyn Davis, who was seen on crutches and in a walking boot. Though not season-ending, his injury adds to Miami’s defensive woes.

Kader Kohou’s resiliency Despite the news, Kader Kohou’s positivity remains inspiring.