Kagiso Rabada becomes second player to register five-wicket haul in history of WTC final

Kagiso Rabada scripted history as he became the second bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a World Test Championship (WTC) final. He achieved the feat during the ongoing high-stakes clash between South Africa and Australia at the Lord’s in London, on Wednesday (June 11).

Rabada's special feat Rabada delivered a significant performance, finishing with 5/51 in 15.4 overs, as Australia was bundled out for 212 after South Africa opted to field first on Day 1. The only other bowler to have secured a five-wicket haul in a WTC final is New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, who registered 5/31 against India in Southampton in the year 2021.

Rabada in the WTC final The 30-year-old fast bowler struck early in the WTC final. He dismissed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in the seventh over. After the tea break, he dismantled Australia’s lower order after scalping wickets of captain Pat Cummins, Beau Webster, and Mitchell Starc in quick succession, triggering a collapse that saw the defending champions lose their last five wickets for just 20 runs.

Rabada surpasses Allan Donald in total number of wickets In the same match, Rabada surpassed South African legend Allan Donald’s tally of 330 Test wickets, becoming the country’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 332 wickets. He now trails only the following South African bowlers in Test wickets -

Dale Steyn - 439

Shaun Pollock - 421

Makhaya Ntini - 390

Rabada’s another milestone Kagiso Rabada crossed the 50-wicket mark in the Tests against Australia. After his five-wicket haul, he reached 54 wickets just his 11th match against the Aussies.

Leading active bowlers with highest wickets against Australia in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja (India): 93

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 64

Ishant Sharma (India): 59

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): 54

South Africa Playing XI Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.