Kagiso Rabada dismisses Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green, crosses 50-wicket mark against Australia | Watch video

Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets in an over to strengthen South Africa's command against Australia in the WTC final 2025. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published11 Jun 2025, 08:37 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.(AP)

The World Test Championship (WTC) final has kicked off at the Lord's in London on Wednesday (June 11). South Africa are currently in a commanding position after scalping five wickets of Australian batters.

The session began with a fiery spell from Kagiso Rabada who dismantled Australia's top order by dismissing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in quick succession. In the process, the pace spearhead also celebrated a personal milestone as he crossed the 50 Test wicket mark against the Kangaroos.

Rabada strikes early

South Africa, after winning the toss and opting to bowl, started cautiously with Rabada and Marco Jansen keeping things tight. They did not concede a single run in the first three overs. The breakthrough came in the seventh over when Rabada struck. He bowled a remarkable delivery making Usman Khawaja edge it. Khawaja got dismissed on a duck off 20 balls, and David Bedingham grabbed a brilliant catch at the slip. The uneven bounce tricked Khawaja, leading him to lose a wicket.

Markram’s stunning catch sends Green back to the hut

Rabada wasn’t done yet. In the same over, he outsmarted Cameron Green with a fuller delivery that angled in before seaming away late. Green, pressing forward to defend, could only manage a thick outside edge. The chance looked tricky, but Aiden Markram pulled off a low catch, diving to his left despite Wiaan Mulder’s attempt to intercept. Rabada’s double wickets left Australia in trouble, showcasing his ability to turn the game in South Africa’s favour.

Watch Kagiso Rabada's wickets

Rabada’s milestone

Kagiso Rabada crossed a significant milestone after taking these two wickets. He reached 51 Test wickets against Australia in just his 11th match against them. His impeccable record boasts an average of 22.27 and a strike rate of 38.8, placing him among an elite group.

Active bowlers with highest wickets against Australia in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja (India): 93

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 64

Ishant Sharma (India): 59

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): 51

Australia Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa Playing XI

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

