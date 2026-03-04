Kaiya Wynn leaves Tennessee women's basketball after Senior Night snub under Kim Caldwell

Tennessee women's basketball is facing tough times both on and off the court. The Lady Vols enter the SEC Tournament with a 16-12 record and six straight losses. Amid the struggles, a shocking departure has added more drama. Fifth-year senior guard Kaiya Wynn has stepped away from the program.

Wynn, a Tennessee native who spent all five years with the Lady Vols, announced her decision on social media. She highlighted the emotional toll of her final seasons and pointed to Senior Night as the decisive moment.

Kaiya Wynn's emotional statement "For the past five years, I have given my all for Tennessee and have not regretted doing so once," Wynn wrote on X.

“Obviously, my last two seasons on the team have been less than ideal for many reasons, but the one night I was most looking forward to was senior night. As someone who has never started a career game, I was hoping to start in my last appearance in Thompson-Boling. That obviously did not happen, and to be asked to check into the game with 15 seconds left while losing was not how I wanted to spend my final moments in my arena after five years.”

She added, "Although that was not the sole reason, it was the breaking point for me. I have the utmost love and respect for my teammates and this program and wish everyone nothing but the best."

What happened in the match against Vanderbilt Kaiya Wynn did not play at all in the March 1 regular-season finale, a 87-77 home loss to No. 5 Vanderbilt. Reports indicate she was offered a chance to enter late but declined. The snub stung deeply for a player who has battled injuries and limited minutes.

Injury setbacks and limited role Kaiya Wynn tore her Achilles tendon before the 2024-25 season, missing the entire year. She returned this season but appeared in only nine games, averaging around 5-6 minutes per contest. Despite her reserve status, her long tenure and loyalty made her a fan favourite. Other seniors like Janiah Barker, Nya Robertson, and Zee Spearman started multiple games, including against Vanderbilt.

The decision not to start Wynn or give her meaningful time on Senior Night sparked backlash from fans.

Broader struggles for Lady Vols and Coach Kim Caldwell Tennessee has slumped since late January, losing nine of 11 games. Highlights of the skid include a 30-point defeat at UConn and a program-worst 43-point loss at South Carolina. After the South Carolina game, coach Kim Caldwell remarked, "We had a lot of quit in us tonight. ... When we're not comfortable, and things don't go our way, I have a team that'll just quit on you, and you can't do that in big games."

Wynn's exit adds pressure as the team, seeded No. 6, prepares for the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, facing the Alabama-Missouri winner in the second round.

