Kaiya Wynn leaves Tennessee women's basketball after Senior Night snub under Kim Caldwell

Tennessee women's basketball is facing tough times both on and off the court. The Lady Vols enter the SEC Tournament with a 16-12 record and six straight losses. Amid the struggles, a shocking departure has added more drama. Fifth-year senior guard Kaiya Wynn has stepped away from the program.

Advertisement

Wynn, a Tennessee native who spent all five years with the Lady Vols, announced her decision on social media. She highlighted the emotional toll of her final seasons and pointed to Senior Night as the decisive moment.

Kaiya Wynn's emotional statement "For the past five years, I have given my all for Tennessee and have not regretted doing so once," Wynn wrote on X.

“Obviously, my last two seasons on the team have been less than ideal for many reasons, but the one night I was most looking forward to was senior night. As someone who has never started a career game, I was hoping to start in my last appearance in Thompson-Boling. That obviously did not happen, and to be asked to check into the game with 15 seconds left while losing was not how I wanted to spend my final moments in my arena after five years.”

She added, "Although that was not the sole reason, it was the breaking point for me. I have the utmost love and respect for my teammates and this program and wish everyone nothing but the best."

Advertisement

What happened in the match against Vanderbilt Kaiya Wynn did not play at all in the March 1 regular-season finale, a 87-77 home loss to No. 5 Vanderbilt. Reports indicate she was offered a chance to enter late but declined. The snub stung deeply for a player who has battled injuries and limited minutes.

Injury setbacks and limited role Kaiya Wynn tore her Achilles tendon before the 2024-25 season, missing the entire year. She returned this season but appeared in only nine games, averaging around 5-6 minutes per contest. Despite her reserve status, her long tenure and loyalty made her a fan favourite. Other seniors like Janiah Barker, Nya Robertson, and Zee Spearman started multiple games, including against Vanderbilt.

The decision not to start Wynn or give her meaningful time on Senior Night sparked backlash from fans.

Advertisement

Broader struggles for Lady Vols and Coach Kim Caldwell Tennessee has slumped since late January, losing nine of 11 games. Highlights of the skid include a 30-point defeat at UConn and a program-worst 43-point loss at South Carolina. After the South Carolina game, coach Kim Caldwell remarked, "We had a lot of quit in us tonight. ... When we're not comfortable, and things don't go our way, I have a team that'll just quit on you, and you can't do that in big games."

Wynn's exit adds pressure as the team, seeded No. 6, prepares for the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, facing the Alabama-Missouri winner in the second round.

Also Read | Over 20 charged in major college basketball game-fixing scandal

Wynn's departure leaves the Lady Vols without one of their most tenured players at a critical juncture. Her statement reflects deep hurt over how her career ended at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee has not officially commented on Wynn's decision.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.