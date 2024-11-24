Kalel Mullings runs for career-high 3 TDs, Michigan beats Northwestern 50-6 to become bowl eligible

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kalel Mullings ran for 92 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, leading Michigan to a 50-6 win over Northwestern on Saturday to make the defending national champions eligible for a bowl.

“That’s goal No. 1 of any college football team," quarterback Davis Warren said. “It means a lot to get another game.”

The Wolverines (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) needed the victory to secure a spot in the postseason because they will be heavy underdogs next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road.

“We understand what’s in front of us, but we’re going to celebrate the win,” Warren said.

The Wildcats (4-7, 2-6) likely knocked themselves out of contention for a bowl by losing for the fourth time in five games.

Michigan's Aamir Hall made a diving interception on the opening drive and Mullings had a 2-yard run on the ensuing possession for his first of three scores. He had two touchdown runs in the third quarter.

Luke Akers made field goals on consecutive drives in the second quarter to cut Northwestern's deficit to 10-6 and the Wolverines scored the next 40 points.

“I told the team it was poor," Wildcats coach David Braun said. "It was embarrassing. We got dominated in all three phases of the game tonight.”

Warren started the scoring barrage with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland with eight seconds left in the first half.

“That really gave us some momentum going into the half,” Warren said.

Donovan Edwards and Tavierre Dunlap each had a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter when the Wolverines also had a field goal and safety in their highest-scoring game since they had 52 points twice last season.

Warren had career highs with 26 completions and 35 passing attempts for 195 yards, his second-highest total, with a touchdown and an interception.

Northwestern's Jack Lausch was 10 of 21 for 106 yards and matched a career high with two interceptions.

The Wildcats were held to 10 yards rushing, including 33 yards they lost on six sacks.

“They couldn’t get the run game going and there was very little they could do in the pass game,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said. “It seemed like they were just searching and couldn’t do much because our defense was playing so well.” Tailgate scene

Bryce Underwood, who flipped his commitment to Michigan after pledging to play at LSU, posed for a photo with sign-stealer Connor Stalions before going on the field during pregame warmups.

The top-rated quarterback played at Belleville High School, where Stalions was a volunteer coach for the team during the playoffs. Earlier this fall, Stalions was a volunteer defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School. The takeaway

Northwestern: Braun inherited Pat Fitzgerald's program in July, 2023, when he was fired due to a hazing scandal, and was named Big Ten coach of the Year. The Wildcats have been a disappointment after closing last year with four straight wins, including at the Las Vegas Bowl, to earn an 8-5 record.

Michigan: It was a good week for college football's winningest program. Sherrone Moore landed Underwood, a desperately needed quarterback, and led the team to a win to earn a bowl bid after postseason play was put in doubt by losing four of the previous five games Up next

Northwestern: Plays Illinois (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Michigan: The Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 2) host The Game on Saturday and are expected to easily break a three-game losing streak against the three-time defending Big Ten champions.

