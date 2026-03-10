Kalif Raymond signs one-year deal with Chicago Bears; reunites with Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears have bolstered their wide receiver depth and special teams unit by agreeing to terms with versatile veteran Kalif Raymond on a one-year contract. The deal, worth $5.1 million, brings the speedy receiver and proven return specialist to Chicago, where he will reunite with head coach Ben Johnson.

Kalif Raymond's form Kalif Raymond spent the past five seasons with the Detroit Lions, playing a key role in the franchise's resurgence. His familiarity with Ben Johnson's offensive scheme, developed during Johnson's tenure as Lions offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024, makes this a natural fit.

Johnson, hired as Bears head coach last year, has quickly transformed Chicago into a competitive force, leading them to an impressive turnaround season.

In his final year with the Detroit Lions in 2025, Kalif Raymond appeared in 15 games, recording 24 receptions for 289 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed on the ground with two carries for 19 yards.

His most significant impact came as a punt returner, where he set the Lions' franchise record for career punt return yards at 1,485. Raymond led the NFL in punt return yards in 2024 with 413 and earned second-team All-Pro honours as a returner in both 2022 and 2024.

Kalif Raymond's journey The 32-year-old has built a reputation as a reliable contributor who excels in multiple phases. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross with the Denver Broncos in 2016, Raymond bounced around the league early in his career, suiting up for the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans before landing in Detroit as an unrestricted free agent in March 2021.

His journey from journeyman to key piece in a rising contender highlights his work ethic and adaptability. Now, crossing the NFC North divide to join the Chicago Bears, Kalif Raymond adds speed, sure hands, and special teams value to a roster aiming to build on recent success.

Chicago Bear's strategy Ben Johnson's offensive philosophy thrives on versatile weapons who can create mismatches and contribute in the return game. Kalif Raymond's experience in similar systems gives him a quick path to impact. His low drop rate and ability to stretch the field in the slot complement Chicago's young receiving corps.

