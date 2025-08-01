Kansas City Royals trade Freddy Fermin to San Diego Padres for pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek

The Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres executed a significant trade, with the Royals sending catcher Freddy Fermin to the Padres in exchange for pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek. This move reshapes both teams’ rosters, addressing specific needs as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Kansas City Royals strengthen pitching depth The Kansas City Royals, reeling from injuries to key pitchers Kris Bubic, Cole Ragans, and Michael Lorenzen, needed to reinforce their pitching staff. Acquiring Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek will provide them with much-needed flexibility.

Ryan Bergert's form Ryan Bergert, ranked as the Padres’ No. 7 prospect before the season, has shown promise in his rookie year. The 24-year-old right-hander, drafted in the sixth round in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, boasts a 2.78 ERA across 11 appearances (seven starts) with 34 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

However, his 18 walks highlight a need for improved control. At Triple-A, he’s posted a 4.03 ERA in 11 starts. His fastball, sitting at 91-94 mph, pairs with a standout slider, making him a potential starter or bullpen arm for Kansas City.

Stephen Kolek's form Stephen Kolek, in his second MLB season after being selected from the Mariners in the Rule 5 draft, brings a different dynamic. The sinkerballer has a 4.18 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 56 in 79 2/3 innings, with an impressive 50% groundball rate. His ability to induce groundballs could stabilize the Royals’ rotation or provide relief depth.

San Diego Padres' strategy For the Padres, acquiring Freddy Fermin addresses a glaring weakness behind the plate. The team's catching tandem of Elias Diaz and Martín Maldonado has struggled offensively, ranking 27th in the Majors with a 71 wRC+.

Freddy Fermin's form Fermin, 30, offers an immediate upgrade. His .255/.309/.339 slash line this season, combined with three home runs in 67 games, provides offensive stability. A 2024 Gold Glove finalist, Fermin’s strong framing metrics and reliable arm enhance San Diego’s defense. With team control through 2029, he’s a long-term asset.

The Padres’ rotation, strengthened by the return of Yu Darvish and Michael King, plus the addition of JP Sears in a separate deal, made Bergert and Kolek expendable. San Diego’s earlier acquisition of closer Mason Miller has further strengthened their bullpen.

Looking ahead For the Kansas City Royals, Bergert and Kolek offer versatility. Both can start or shift to the bullpen, providing immediate help or minor-league depth. Royals' focus on pitching reflects their urgency to stay competitive despite injuries.