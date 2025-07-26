Kapil Dev chooses Ravindra Jadeja over Ben Stokes as top all-rounder; says 'I think he is performing far better'

Kapil Dev, India’s first World Cup-winning captain, recently picked his preferred all-rounder in a comparison between Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. Speaking at the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event, he also gave his take on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, Shubman Gill’s captaincy in the ongoing Test match against England, and an ambitious 2025 schedule for the PGTI.

Kapil Dev on Jadeja vs Stokes debate Ravindra Jadeja, known for his lethal left-arm spin, lower-order batting, and exceptional fielding, has been a mainstay in India’s Test lineup. Ben Stokes, England’s star all-rounder, is celebrated for his game-changing performances, including heroics in the 2019 World Cup and Ashes.

Kapil Dev commended both Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes for their all-round prowess, but when pressed to choose, he declared Jadeja the better all-rounder.

“He (Ben Stokes) is a good all-rounder, but I still feel Ravindra Jadeja is better. I think he is still performing far better,” Kapil said.

Kapil Dev backed Jasprit Bumrah Kapil also addressed concerns about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness after the pacer struggled on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on July 26, 2025.

He, however, praised Bumrah's ability to perform despite challenges, saying, “I was surprised by the way Jasprit Bumrah has delivered for the national team so well, despite having such a difficult action that takes so much toll on his body.” He urged fans to trust Bumrah’s proven track record in crucial moments.

Kapil Dev's take on Shubman Gill’s captaincy With Rohit Sharma absent, Shubman Gill has stepped up as India’s Test captain, but his leadership faced scrutiny after a poor team showing in Manchester.

Kapil called for patience, emphasizing Gill’s potential to grow. “Give him time. This is his first series; he will commit mistakes, and there will be many positives over the period of time, he will learn,” Kapil said. He added, “This is a young team, they are getting the opportunity to play, and in the coming days, these players will win. Any new team in the world takes time to adjust.”

PGTI’s packed schedule for 2025 As PGTI President, Kapil Dev unveiled an exciting 2025 calendar at the Delhi Golf Club, featuring 15 tournaments with a ₹33 crore prize pool. The season will begin with the ₹1 crore Coal India Open in Ahmedabad on August 3.

Two events in Dwarka, Delhi, and Jamshedpur offer ₹2 crore each, while three NextGen tournaments in Patna, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar provide ₹20 lakh each. The DP World India Championship, set for October 16-19 at the Delhi Golf Club, boasts a USD 4 million purse, nearly ₹35 crore.

Kapil stressed enhancing golfers’ earnings, given their 15-year career span. “From next year, we want to have events with a minimum prize money of two crore rupees,” he said. The 2025 prize money is ₹8 crore higher than last year’s, reflecting growth.