Kapil Dev responds to Yograj Singh’s ‘bullet through his head’ claim, ‘Kaun hai? Kiski baat kar rahe ho?’ | VIDEO

Legendary all-rounder who helped India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup Kapil Dev has reacted to explosive claims made by legendary middle order batman Yuvraj Singh’s father, former cricketer Yograj Singh.

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel "Unfiltered by Samdish," Yograj Singh, father of cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh, made headlines with a startling revelation about his past animosity towards former Indian captain Kapil Dev. Singh, who played a mere one Test and six ODIs for India in the early 1980s, claimed that he once intended to kill Kapil Dev after being dropped from the national team.

Kapil Dev's response to Yograj's claims was notably nonchalant. Clad in black blazer, black high-neck, the veteran cricketer calmly replied: “Kaun hai? Kiski baat kar rahe ho? (Who? Who are you asking about?).

When the reporter clarified that the statement was made by Yuvraj Singh’s father, he said: “Acha, aur kuch? (Oh, that’s all?)", avoiding any further comments on the statement.

Yograj Singh in his interview with Samdish Bhatia recounted the moment he felt betrayed after being excluded from the team during Kapil's captaincy. He described how he went to Kapil's house armed with a pistol, filled with rage over what he perceived as an unjust decision. "I wanted to put a bullet through your head, but I couldn't do it because your pious mother was standing there," he said.

During that interview, Yograj Singh also made derogatory remarks about women in positions of power, stating that they could "destroy homes" if given authority. According to Yograj, wife may destroy a house if given power, just like Indira Gandhi did it.

“Wife will destroy your house if you give her power. Sorry to say, Indira Gandhi ran this country and destroyed it. Give them respect and love, but never give them power”. Yograj said.

Further, Yograj Singh, in the podcast, said that he would've been proud even if his son, Yuvraj Singh, had died during the World Cup as India lifted the title.

"For our country, if Yuvraj Singh had died from cancer and had won India the World Cup, I would have been a proud father. I still am very proud of him. I have told him this over the phone as well. I wanted him to play even when he was spitting blood. I told him, 'Don't worry, you won't die. Win this World Cup for India,'" Yograj said on Unfiltered by Samdish podcast.