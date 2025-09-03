Kawhi Leonard reportedly signs $28M ‘no-show’ endorsement deal with Steve Ballmer’s company: All you need to know

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been accused of signing a potentially fraudulent endorsement deal, tied to a company linked to team owner Steve Ballmer. According to Pablo Torre of the podcast show Pablo Torre Finds Out, Leonard may have been paid a substantial sum of $28 million for a “no-show job” with a company funded by Ballmer, raising questions about possible NBA salary cap circumvention.

The alleged fraudulent company: Aspiration The controversy revolves around Aspiration, a “tree brokerage” company that filed for bankruptcy in March 2025. According to Pablo Torre’s investigation, Aspiration listed KL2 Aspire LLC, allegedly tied to Kawhi Leonard, as a creditor owed $7 million.

This financial link has raised eyebrows, especially since Aspiration, which promoted itself as environmentally focused, also paid celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. and Drake for endorsements. However, Leonard’s involvement appears less transparent, fueling speculation about the nature of his deal.

The $28 million endorsement deal Torre’s reporting reveals that Leonard was allegedly paid $28 million to endorse Aspiration, described as the company’s largest individual marketing payment. Yet, unlike other celebrity endorsers, there is no public evidence of Leonard promoting Aspiration through ads, social media, or other platforms. This absence of visible effort has led to the deal being labeled a “no-show job,” suggesting Leonard was compensated without performing significant work. The secrecy surrounding this payment has intensified scrutiny.

Salary cap circumvention allegations The most serious allegation comes from an unnamed former Aspiration employee, who told Torre the payment was meant to “circumvent the salary cap."

The salary cap is a critical mechanism in the NBA, intended to ensure competitive balance by limiting how much teams can spend on player salaries. If true, this arrangement could violate league rules, potentially leading to serious consequences for the Los Angeles Clippers and those involved.

Also Read | Malik Beasley cleared in federal gambling probe, eyes NBA free agency

Los Angeles Clippers and Steve Ballmer’s response The Los Angeles Clippers and Steve Ballmer have firmly denied any wrongdoing. In response to Pablo Torre’s findings, the team stated that no salary cap circumvention occurred, rejecting the allegations outright.