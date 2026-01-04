Kazuma Okamoto agrees to multi-year deal with Toronto Blue Jays; check details

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to make another significant addition to their roster, agreeing to terms with Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto on a free-agent contract. The 29-year-old third baseman, a standout from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), will bring proven power and consistency to a team coming off a thrilling but heartbreaking World Series appearance.

Kazuma Okamoto's NPB track record Kazuma Okamoto spent his entire 11-year professional career with the Yomiuri Giants, Japan's most storied franchise. A six-time All-Star, he led the Central League in home runs three times and delivered six consecutive 30-homer seasons from 2018 to 2023, peaking with a career-high 41 in 2023.

Advertisement

Despite an injury-shortened 2025 campaign limited to 69 games due to an elbow issue, Okamoto posted elite numbers: a .327 batting average, .416 on-base percentage, .598 slugging percentage, and 15 home runs with 49 RBI. Over his NPB tenure, he slashed .277/.361/.521 with 248 home runs and 717 RBI, showcasing excellent plate discipline and pull power that scouts believe will translate well to MLB.

Okamoto also shone internationally, contributing to Japan's 2023 World Baseball Classic championship with a key home run in the final against the United States.

Toronto Blue Jays' aggressive offseason Fresh off their first AL pennant since 1993 and a seven-game World Series loss to the Dodgers, the Blue Jays have been one of the most active teams this winter. They have already fortified their pitching staff with major signings, including Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and reliever Tyler Rogers.

Advertisement

Okamoto marks Toronto's first big position-player splash, adding a right-handed slugger who can slot into the middle of the order, likely batting fifth to seventh. Primarily a third baseman with experience at first base and some outfield, his versatility fits the Jays' flexible roster.

Impact on infield and future moves With Vladimir Guerrero Jr locked in at first base, Okamoto is expected to take over at third, potentially complicating a reunion with free agent shortstop Bo Bichette. The current infield could feature Andres Gimenez at shortstop, Ernie Clement or Davis Schneider at second, and Addison Barger as a utility option.

What stands out is Toronto's newfound depth across the board. No longer chasing necessities, the Blue Jays can pursue upgrades like Bichette or Tucker from a position of strength, aiming to build on their near-miss and contend again in 2026.