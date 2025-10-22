Kazuma Okamoto to be posted: Yomiuri Giants star player eyes MLB move

In a surprising twist for Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) fans, the storied Yomiuri Giants have greenlit the posting of star slugger Kazuma Okamoto, opening the door for the 29-year-old corner infielder to chase his dream in Major League Baseball (MLB) this offseason. The announcement ends weeks of swirling rumours and conflicting reports about whether the Giants would consider Okamoto's request.

Okamoto, a fan favourite, has long voiced his ambition to test his skills against MLB pitching.

"It's the world's best competition. I've been working hard with the singular goal of playing there," Okamoto said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Sadaaki Yoshimura, Yomiuri Giants manager about the move "This is one of the few times a Giants player has tried to move overseas via posting," said Giants general manager Sadaaki Yoshimura, highlighting the historic nature of the decision. Despite Yomiuri's tradition of holding onto stars, Yoshimura emphasized the club's support for Okamoto's growth: “We wanted to help him achieve his career goal.”

Kazuma Okamoto's performance in Nippon Professional Baseball Drafted first overall out of Chiben Gakuen High School in 2014, Okamoto debuted with the Giants in 2015 and quickly evolved into a Central League force. Over 11 seasons, he has amassed 1,089 hits, 248 home runs, and 717 RBIs while batting .277 across 1,074 games.

From 2018 to 2024, Okamoto averaged 33 home runs per season, leading the league in long balls three times and RBIs twice. He also shone internationally, contributing to Japan's triumphant 2023 World Baseball Classic squad.

Primarily a third baseman with first-base versatility and occasional outfield stints, Okamoto's pull-side power and compact swing make him a strong fit for hitter-friendly parks like Fenway or Yankee Stadium.