Despite India losing the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy to Australia on 19 November, one person applauded for making the team reach finals unbeaten was Indian head coach and legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid.

He received appreciation from a lot of former cricketers, but former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir lauded Rahul Dravid's coaching stint, calling it a successful one.

However, he also reminded captain Rohit Sharma that the team wants to win the World Cup for the country and not any particular individual.

Reacting to a question about Dravid's future as India's head coach, Gambhir said on Sportskeeda, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Dravid's contract as head coach should be automatically renewed. The kind of cricket that India played throughout the World Cup, if you are going to judge a coach by just one match then it is a wrong precedent."

On the contrary, Gambhir expressed his reservations against Rohit's statements before the World Cup final.

Earlier, on the eve of the final against Australia, Rohit had said that the team wanted to win the trophy for head coach Dravid for the kind of efforts he has put in for the betterment of the players, added the report.

"The way he stood by the players in difficult times, especially during the T20 World Cup, where we had a good run up until that semifinal, where we lost. How he reacted to certain situations and informed the players was helpful. He wants to be part of this big occasion, and it's for us to do it for him," the Indian captain had said.

This statement was not happily taken by Gambhirthe. Even in 2011 World Cup, many Indian players openly said that they wanted to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar.

Reacting to this, Gambhir said, "Every player, every coach wants to win the World Cup. If he wants a renewal then definitely he should be given that chance. What better than continuity? I would never understand one thing. It happened during our time in 2011 too. When you say that you want to win the World Cup an individual, doesn't matter who that is... this statement is not right."

"You are trying to win the World Cup for the entire country. And if you want to say such a thing then don't say it in the media. Keep it within yourself. The truth is, it is more important to win a World Cup for the nation. I was asked the same in 2011 when everyone said we were trying to win the World Cup for one individual, I said no I want to win the Cup for my country. I picked up the bat for my country. So Rohit probably shouldn't have said this," he added.

Dravid as Indian coach: Gambhir reiterated that Dravid should remain the India head coach and build towards the next T20 and ODI World Cups.

"But as far as Dravid's coaching credentials are concerned, he should be given an extension if he wants to continue. I', very happy with his tenure. And not just for a year but at least two years because India will enter a rebuilding phase soon. You might not see Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, and Shami in the next World Cup. So it's important to build towards the 50 over World Cup," he added.

