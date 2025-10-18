Keita Nakajima surges ahead by two after third round at DP World India Championship

Japanese golfer Keita Nakajima has taken a commanding two-stroke lead after a remarkable third round at the DP World India Championship in Delhi, positioning himself for a potential second European Tour title. Nakajima’s bogey-free, 7-under-par 65 on Saturday at Delhi Golf Club has set the stage for an exciting final round, with European Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry finishing second and third, respectively.

Keita Nakajima’s flawless round The 25-year-old former top-ranked amateur showcased his skill with a remarkable performance, birdieing four of his first eight holes. His momentum continued with three consecutive birdies starting at the 12th hole, covering a combined 70 feet of putts. Nakajima’s composure shone through as he parred his way to the finish, maintaining his lead. Reflecting on his round, he credited his playing partner, Shane Lowry, for inspiration. “I love his swing tempo,” Nakajima said, “and I copied him. So that's why my swing was better than yesterday. And the mindset was great.”

Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry in pursuit Trailing by two strokes, Tommy Fleetwood carded a 69 to secure second place. The overnight leader started strong with birdies on two of his first three holes and the par-5 eighth. However, a bogey on the 17th after a three-putt from 30 feet briefly disrupted his rhythm. Fleetwood bounced back with a birdie on the final hole, earning a spot in Sunday’s final group.

Shane Lowry, one stroke behind Fleetwood, also shot a 69, placing him third. The Ryder Cup star’s consistent play keeps him in contention, setting up a thrilling chase on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy falls back World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the tournament’s biggest draw, posted a 68 but remains seven strokes off the lead, tied for 15th. Despite his position, McIlroy’s presence continues to draw attention to the event, though his chances of a comeback appear slim.

Final round showdown Keita Nakajima, chasing his first European Tour win since the Hero Indian Open in March 2024, faces a formidable challenge from Tommy Fleetwood, fresh off a PGA Tour Championship victory in August and a standout performance in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph. Shane Lowry, known for his steady play, remains a threat. The Delhi Golf Club’s challenging layout will test the leaders’ precision and nerve in the final round. As the tournament heads into its climax, Nakajima’s focus and newfound swing tempo could be the key to holding off his experienced rivals.