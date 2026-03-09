In a stunning early free agency move, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to a massive contract, bringing one of the NFL's most explosive running backs to Arrowhead Stadium. The deal is a three-year agreement worth up to $45 million, making Walker the highest-paid free agent running back in league history.

Walker, the talented 25-year-old formerly of the Seattle Seahawks, parlayed his dominant postseason into this landmark payday. Less than a month after powering Seattle to a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, where he rushed for 135 yards on 27 carrie, he is switching conferences to join Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Seahawks opted not to use the franchise tag on Walker, allowing him to hit the open market as the top free agent running back. His Super Bowl heroics marked him as the first running back to earn MVP honors since Terrell Davis in 1997, a 28-year drought for the position. Walker totalled 161 scrimmage yards in the title game, showcasing his speed, vision, and power that made him a nightmare for defenses