Kenny Easley, Seattle Seahawks legend and Hall of Famer, passes away at 66

Kenny Easley, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Seattle Seahawks icon, passed away on Friday evening at the age of 66, the team announced. The hard-hitting safety who dominated opposing offenses throughout the 1980s leaves behind an unforgettable legacy in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks and the entire NFL community are mourning the loss of one of the most intimidating and influential defensive players in franchise history.

A dominant force in the Seattle Seahawks' secondary Selected fourth overall by the Seahawks in the 1981 NFL Draft out of UCLA, Easley quickly established himself as one of the league’s most feared defenders. Nicknamed “The Enforcer,” he played all seven of his NFL seasons in Seattle, earning five Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. In 1984, Easley led the league with 10 interceptions and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year.

His career totals include 32 interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Easley was later named to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Seattle Seahawks' statement “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Seahawks Legend Kenny Easley,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “Kenny embodied what it meant to be a Seahawk through his leadership, toughness, intensity, and fearlessness. His intimidating nature and athletic grace made him one of the best players of all-time.”

“As a man of faith, Kenny will forever be remembered as a beloved member of the Seahawks family, and his legacy will live on as inspiration to fans around the world,” the team added. “We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Gail, and children, Kendrick, Gabrielle, and Giordanna.”

A career cut short and a lasting reconciliation Easley’s promising career ended abruptly after the 1987 season when he was diagnosed with severe kidney disease. He later filed a lawsuit against the Seahawks, alleging the team’s medical staff allowed him to play while aware of the condition and that large doses of ibuprofen contributed to the damage.

