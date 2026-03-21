Kentucky Wildcats survive dramatic overtime thriller against Santa Clara in NCAA tournament first round

March The Kentucky Wildcats kicked off their 2026 NCAA Tournament journey with a dramatic clash, edging out 10th-seeded Santa Clara 89-84 in overtime during a first-round Midwest Region clash at the Enterprise Center on Friday (March 20).
No. 7 seed Kentucky needed every ounce of clutch play to avoid an early exit against the pesky Broncos, who pushed the Wildcats to the brink in a game that featured buzzer-beating heroics and standout bench contributions.
Otega Oweh once again proved why he is Kentucky's key player in big moments. After managing just seven points in the first half, the guard exploded for 28 more in the second half and overtime, finishing with a game- and career-high 35 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds (tying the game high) and dished out seven assists (another game high).
The defining play came at the end of regulation when Oweh drilled a 3-pointer off the glass at the buzzer to tie the score at 73-73 and send the game into overtime. That shot kept Kentucky alive and set the stage for their escape.
Kentucky's reserves made a massive impact when starters needed rest. Brandon Garrison, a non-starter, delivered 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, plus six blocks. His two rejections in overtime were game-changers, one led directly to a fast-break dunk that electrified the pro-Kentucky crowd in St. Louis.
Mouhamed Dioubate matched that intensity off the bench with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, including a crucial stop in the final minutes to preserve the lead.
While Oweh stole the spotlight, senior guard Denzel Aberdeen offered calm and consistent production. The Florida native scored 16 points, stepping up when other guards struggled. His steady hand helped Kentucky fend off Santa Clara's upset attempt.
With the narrow victory, Kentucky advance to the second round, where they will face the winner of Iowa State vs Tennessee State. Coach Mark Pope's squad showed resilience under pressure.
This hard-fought win highlights Kentucky's depth and ability to rally when it matters most, qualities that could carry them further in March Madness.