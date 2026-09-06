Kerala Cricket League: Thrissur Titans crowned champions after 4-wicket win over Calicut Globe Stars

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 6 (ANI): Thrissur Titans lifted the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) title after defeating Calicut Globe Stars by four wickets in a thrilling final, chasing down a target of 168 with three balls to spare.

Thrissur finished at 169 for six in 19.3 overs after Calicut posted 167 for nine in 20 overs, according to a press release.

A match-winning half-century from Ahmad Imran and an all-round contribution from captain M S Akhil powered the Titans to their memorable victory. Imran was named Player of the Match, while Alleppey Ripples' Mohammed Azharuddeen was adjudged Player of the Tournament.

Winning the toss, Calicut captain Rohan Kunnummal opted to bat. Rohan got off the mark in style, smashing 15 runs, including a six and two fours, in the second over. However, Calicut lost Varun Nayanar for two before Rohan himself departed for 21 off 17 balls.

Akhil Scaria and Ashwin Anand then steadied the innings with a 73-run partnership off 49 balls. Scaria scored 45 before being dismissed by Biju Narayanan, while Ashwin followed in the next over after making 40, leaving Calicut at 144 for four.

Thrissur's bowlers then produced an impressive comeback, restricting Calicut's big hitters. Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith and Krishnadev could manage only 16, 14 and seven runs respectively.

Abdul Ramees was the pick of the Titans' bowling attack with three wickets, while Anand Joseph and Sharathchandra Prasad claimed two each.

Chasing 168, Thrissur lost Vishnuraj for eight in the opening over before K R Rohit departed for 18 in the fourth over.

The match, however, turned in Thrissur's favour through a crucial 87-run partnership between Ahmad Imran and Sanjeev Satheesan. The pair combined sensible batting with aggressive strokeplay to keep the chase on track.

Calicut regained hope in the 16th over when Jose Perayil dismissed both Imran and Sanjeev. Imran scored a superb 69 off 49 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, while Sanjeev contributed 29.

Thrissur lost two more wickets as the finish approached, with Nikhil Thottath scoring 14 and Mohammed Inan making eight. But captain M S Akhil held his nerve to take the Titans over the line, remaining unbeaten on 19 off 11 balls.

For Calicut, Ibnul Aftab and Jose Perayil took two wickets each.

Mohammed Azharuddeen was rewarded for a prolific tournament after scoring 596 runs, including three centuries, to win the Player of the Tournament and Best Batter awards.

M Nikhil of Thiruvananthapuram Royals, who claimed 18 wickets, was named Best Bowler, while Mohammed Inan of Thrissur Titans won the Promising Youngster award.