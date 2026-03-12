Kevin Byard III signs one-year, $9 million deal with New England Patriots; reunites with Mike Vrabel

The New England Patriots have bolstered their secondary with a proven veteran playmaker. Free agent safety Kevin Byard III has agreed to a one-year contract worth $9 million. This signing brings a three-time Pro Bowler and recent interception leader back into familiar territory under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Reunion with former Tennessee Titans coach The deal marks an exciting reunion between Kevin Byard III and Mike Vrabel, who worked together during Byard's time with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. Vrabel, now leading the New England Patriots, knows exactly what Byard brings to the defense. Their shared history could help Byard settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in New England's revamped secondary.

Byard spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears after signing a two-year, $15 million contract in 2024. He became a key leader there, earning team captain honours in consecutive years.

Standout 2025 season fuels move At 32 years old, Kevin Byard III defied expectations in 2025 by leading the NFL with seven interceptions, the second time in his career he has topped the league in picks (he had eight in 2017). That performance earned him first-team All-Pro recognition and his third Pro Bowl selection.

In Chicago, Byard started all 34 games over two seasons, recording 93 tackles (61 solo), eight passes defended, and four tackles for loss last year. He played nearly every defensive snap (1,070) and has been incredibly durable, with 164 consecutive regular-season games played (155 starts) since entering the league as a third-round pick by the Titans in 2016. He also appeared in 10 playoff games without missing any action.

Byard's career totals include 36 interceptions, ranking second among active players behind only Minnesota's Harrison Smith (39). He's notched at least four picks in six of his 10 NFL seasons, showcasing his consistent ball-hawking ability.

New England Patriots' strategy The New England Patriots add a reliable veteran who excels in coverage and run support. Byard's experience and leadership should complement the team's younger players as they aim to build a stronger defense under Vrabel's guidance. This low-risk, one-year pact gives New England flexibility while injecting proven talent into the back end.