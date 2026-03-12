Subscribe

Kevin Byard III signs one-year, $9 million deal with New England Patriots; reunites with Mike Vrabel

The deal marks an exciting reunion between Kevin Byard III and Mike Vrabel, who worked together during Byard's time with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated12 Mar 2026, 02:44 AM IST
Advertisement
Kevin Byard III trade details
Kevin Byard III trade details(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
AI Quick Read

The New England Patriots have bolstered their secondary with a proven veteran playmaker. Free agent safety Kevin Byard III has agreed to a one-year contract worth $9 million. This signing brings a three-time Pro Bowler and recent interception leader back into familiar territory under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Advertisement

Reunion with former Tennessee Titans coach

The deal marks an exciting reunion between Kevin Byard III and Mike Vrabel, who worked together during Byard's time with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. Vrabel, now leading the New England Patriots, knows exactly what Byard brings to the defense. Their shared history could help Byard settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in New England's revamped secondary.

Byard spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears after signing a two-year, $15 million contract in 2024. He became a key leader there, earning team captain honours in consecutive years.

Also Read | Kai Havertz's late penalty earns Arsenal crucial draw against Leverkusen in UCL

Standout 2025 season fuels move

At 32 years old, Kevin Byard III defied expectations in 2025 by leading the NFL with seven interceptions, the second time in his career he has topped the league in picks (he had eight in 2017). That performance earned him first-team All-Pro recognition and his third Pro Bowl selection.

Advertisement
Also Read | Mike Evans trade: Star WR signs with 49ers; Buccaneers share farewell post

In Chicago, Byard started all 34 games over two seasons, recording 93 tackles (61 solo), eight passes defended, and four tackles for loss last year. He played nearly every defensive snap (1,070) and has been incredibly durable, with 164 consecutive regular-season games played (155 starts) since entering the league as a third-round pick by the Titans in 2016. He also appeared in 10 playoff games without missing any action.

Also Read | Patriots sign former Dolphins linebacker KJ Britt to one-year deal

Byard's career totals include 36 interceptions, ranking second among active players behind only Minnesota's Harrison Smith (39). He's notched at least four picks in six of his 10 NFL seasons, showcasing his consistent ball-hawking ability.

New England Patriots' strategy

The New England Patriots add a reliable veteran who excels in coverage and run support. Byard's experience and leadership should complement the team's younger players as they aim to build a stronger defense under Vrabel's guidance. This low-risk, one-year pact gives New England flexibility while injecting proven talent into the back end.

Advertisement

For Byard, it's a chance to compete for wins with a coach he trusts and a franchise with a storied history. After a strong showing in Chicago, this move positions him to continue producing at a high level in 2026.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Business NewsSportsKevin Byard III signs one-year, $9 million deal with New England Patriots; reunites with Mike Vrabel
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts