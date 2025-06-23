Kevin Durant set to be traded to Houston Rockets by Phoenix Suns in major NBA deal: Report

Kevin Durant, 15-time All-Star forward from the Phoenix Suns is set to be acquired by the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal. The two-time NBA champion will be a part of the rising Rockets team aiming for championship contention, according to a report by ESPN. In exchange, the Suns will receive a package centered around young talented players and draft picks.

Advertisement

Trade Details between Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets The deal which can be finalized when the new league year begins on July 6 is as follows:

Rockets will get - Kevin Durant

Suns will get - Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

2025 first-round pick (No. 10)

Five future second-round picks (No. 59 in 2025, two in 2026, one in 2030 from Boston, and one in 2032)

This trade will mark a significant moment for both franchises, with Houston strengthening their roster and Phoenix aiming for a rebuild after a disappointing season.

Also Read | Pelicans acquire No 23 pick and Mojave King in trade with Pacers

Kevin Durant's performance Kevin Durant, the 36-year-old played only 62 games in the 2024-25 season for Phoenix. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting an impressive 43.0% from three-point range.

Advertisement

Notably, he is the only player to average at least 25 points, 50% field goal shooting, and 40% from three over three consecutive seasons.

Durant's role in Houston Houston needed a player like Kevin Durant. In the previous season, the Rockets struggled, ranking 27th in shooting accuracy on off-the-dribble jumpers and 24th on all jumpers. Durant, the NBA’s top scorer in one-on-one situations will fix the problem. He is set to join a talented side featuring star players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet.

Phoenix Suns’ return and new direction For Phoenix, the trade signals a shift after an underwhelming 36-46 season, finishing 11th in the West despite the NBA’s highest payroll. Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, will bring improve the scoring He has a career average of 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Dillon Brooks will add to the defensive lineup. He averaged 14.0 points in 2024-25. The No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-rounders provide Phoenix with assets to rebuild.

Advertisement