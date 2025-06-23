Kevin Durant set to be traded to Houston Rockets by Phoenix Suns in major NBA deal: Report

Kevin Durant, 15-time All-Star forward from the Phoenix Suns is set to be acquired by the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal. The two-time NBA champion will be a part of the rising Rockets team aiming for championship contention, according to a report by ESPN. In exchange, the Suns will receive a package centered around young talented players and draft picks.
The deal which can be finalized when the new league year begins on July 6 is as follows:
Kevin Durant
Jalen Green
Dillon Brooks
2025 first-round pick (No. 10)
Five future second-round picks (No. 59 in 2025, two in 2026, one in 2030 from Boston, and one in 2032)
This trade will mark a significant moment for both franchises, with Houston strengthening their roster and Phoenix aiming for a rebuild after a disappointing season.
Kevin Durant, the 36-year-old played only 62 games in the 2024-25 season for Phoenix. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting an impressive 43.0% from three-point range.
Notably, he is the only player to average at least 25 points, 50% field goal shooting, and 40% from three over three consecutive seasons.
Houston needed a player like Kevin Durant. In the previous season, the Rockets struggled, ranking 27th in shooting accuracy on off-the-dribble jumpers and 24th on all jumpers. Durant, the NBA’s top scorer in one-on-one situations will fix the problem. He is set to join a talented side featuring star players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet.
For Phoenix, the trade signals a shift after an underwhelming 36-46 season, finishing 11th in the West despite the NBA’s highest payroll. Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, will bring improve the scoring He has a career average of 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Dillon Brooks will add to the defensive lineup. He averaged 14.0 points in 2024-25. The No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-rounders provide Phoenix with assets to rebuild.
The trade will bring Durant back to Texas, where he played for the Longhorns in college. He has one year left for his $54.7 million contract and his future in Houston's squad looks bright and promising.