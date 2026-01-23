Kevin Johnson, former Eagles defensive lineman killed in Los Angeles homeless encampment homicide

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Kevin Johnson was found dead at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles. The 55-year-old's death has been ruled a homicide following blunt head trauma and stab wounds, sparking an ongoing investigation by authorities.

Shocking discovery in Willowbrook area Kevin Johnson was discovered unconscious early Wednesday morning in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, near the 1300 block of East 120th Street. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an unconscious man around 8 AM and pronounced him dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the cause of death as "blunt head trauma and stab wounds," officially classifying it as a homicide. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the violent incident.

NFL career highlights and journey A fourth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 1993, Johnson navigated a journeyman path through the NFL. He spent time with the Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and Oakland Raiders before finding his most notable success with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 1996. In two seasons with Philly, he appeared in 23 games, recording 43 tackles, seven sacks, and even returning a fumble for a touchdown.

After his Eagles stint, Johnson played 15 games for the Raiders in 1997. He later transitioned to the Arena Football League, suiting up for teams in Orlando and Los Angeles. A native of Los Angeles, he played college football at Texas Southern after starting at Los Angeles Harbor College.

Later life struggles and health challenges Investigators believe Kevin Johnson had been residing at the encampment where he was found. Friends close to him shared that health issues in his later years played a significant role in his circumstances. Some told local media outlets that they suspect he may have suffered from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), the degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts in football.