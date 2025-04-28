Kevin Pietersen hopes for KL Rahul’s T20I return to Indian squad, backs him to bat at number 4

Kevin Pietersen, Delhi Capitals mentor has strongly backed KL Rahul’s return to India’s T20I squad. KL Rahul is currently in brilliant form and playing match-winning knocks for his team. Pietersen, impressed by Rahul's revamped approach, proposed the wicketkeeper-batter as a suitable candidate to play at number four.

Kevin Pietersen on KL Rahul “I'd bat KL at four for India in T20 cricket, I think you guys have got plenty of opening batters, you have got Suryakumar Yadav who bats at the top, you have got all of these guys but the way that KL Rahul is playing cricket now, he would be my first choice to bat at four and keep wicket for India,” Kevin Pietersen stated.

KL Rahul’s IPL Journey KL Rahul came into the limelight in the 2016 IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, when he scored 397 runs at a strike rate of 146.49. After missing the 2017 season due to injury, KL achieved five 500-plus run seasons, including four exceeding 600 runs. However, his strike rate was around 130s, with 2018 being an exception at 158.41. His scoring pace dipped during captaincy roles with Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, and an underwhelming 2022 T20 World Cup performance (128 runs, strike rate 120.75) resulted in his exclusion from T20Is.

Rediscovering form with Delhi Capitals in 2025 In the ongoing season, KL Rahul has taken up a bolder style. He played explosive innings at challenging pitches in Chennai and Bengaluru, scoring 77 and an unbeaten 93 at strike rates above 150 and 175, respectively, making a comeback in style.

Adapting to T20 evolution Pietersen lavished praise on Rahul’s transformation, noting his positive shift since late 2024. “KL has been playing in a very positive manner since late last year. We saw how he finished off a couple of the games for India and almost sealed the deal in the Champions Trophy in Dubai,” he expressed.

"The way that he has accepted that he's needed to change is great, credit to the person that he is,” Pietersen added.