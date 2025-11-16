Kevin Pietersen slams modern day techniques after India's collapse in Kolkata Test; ‘Keep growing your bank accounts…’

Former England star Kevin Pietersen has sparked a heated debate in the cricket world following India's dramatic 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens on November 16, 2025. The ex-batsman blamed the rise of aggressive, T20-influenced styles for the batting failures on a tricky turning pitch, where India bundled out for 93 while chasing just 124 runs.

India's dramatic collapse at the Eden Gardens South Africa pulled off a stunning turnaround in Kolkata, defending a modest target on the Eden Gardens surface that offered sharp turn and uneven bounce. After being bowled out for 159 in their first innings, the Proteas fought back strongly, led by captain Temba Bavuma's unbeaten 55 in the second innings.

India, needing 124 for victory with plenty of time left, started poorly. Pace bowler Marco Jansen struck early, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul early. Spinner Simon Harmer then ran riot, claiming 4-21 to dismantle the middle order. With regular captain Shubman Gill sidelined due to a neck injury, India's chase ended in an underwhelming way at 93 all out.

The low-scoring thriller finished inside three days, highlighting batting struggles on both sides amid a pitch that deteriorated rapidly.

Kevin Pietersen slams modern techniques Kevin Pietersen didn't hold back in his post-match analysis on social media, pointing fingers at how today's players are coached. He argued that batters are now trained for power-hitting rather than traditional Test-match resilience.

“Just hear me out here: Seeing the wicket first and then the scores and then the result in Kolkata, it can only be put down to batters modern day techniques. Batters grow up now to hit sixes and play switch-hits. They don’t grow up to build an innings and learn the art of survival. This is fact, as I know what’s being taught and I’m a part of many player discussions.”

Pietersen went further, linking the issue to cricket's shift toward entertainment and money-driven formats like T20 leagues. "The game of cricket is now about bright lights, loud music, and a financial return for cricket boards, private equity, and private ownership. The elephant in the room is it won’t be mentioned cos you just can’t talk about money. But, I will, as it is real."