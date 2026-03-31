Khele Sanand Season 3 comes to a rousing end with Andej, DG School being crowned U-14 Kabaddi champions

Sanand (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Khele Sanand Season 3 came to a rousing end on March 30 as the Andej boys' team and the DG School girls' team were crowned as U-14 Kabaddi champions.

Taking on teams from Shela and Zamp in their respective finals, Andej defeated Shela 62-21 to clinch the title, while the D.G. School team defeated Zamp Girls 102 -18 in the U-14 Girls Kabaddi event, according to a press release.

Post-finals, the U-14 Kabaddi champions, along with Kho-Kho, Athletics, and Volleyball champions of Khele Sanand Season 3, were awarded their trophies at a grand closing ceremony, which had Ranji player and Gujarat Cricket Team Captain Chintan Gaja as the Chief Guest.

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Addressing the audience, Chintan said, "When I was called for this event, I was reminded of my school days when I also used to take part in such events. When I was in school, I used to play Kabaddi and Volleyball and was even part of the Junior National Volleyball team. You see, while I play Cricket, the game only builds on the foundation of sports such as shot put and Volleyball that I played in school. So, I want to congratulate and appreciate Khele Sanand Sports League for hosting these events, such as Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, and Volleyball, and for introducing Athletics this season, as it will help these kids a lot. I will also request them to add more sports in the coming years so we can reach even more kids and help build their sporting skills further."

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Earlier in the week, Telav had swept both Kho-Kho Boys and Girls titles, while Mankol had retained their Kabaddi Open crown at Ahmedabad's Sanskardham Campus.

Khele Sanand Season 3 saw historic participation over the months, with 7,160 athletes from 105 villages taking part across four sports. In Season 1of Khele Sanand, a total of 1,840 athletes from 152 teams had participated, while in Season 2 of the event, 2,544 athletes from 212 teams had participated. The progress of three years shows how Sanand has become 'A Vibrant Sports Taluka'.

Khele Sanand Season 3 also had athletics being added for the first time in the annual event. The athletics event saw 3,160 athletes from across 107 schools participate in 11 athletics events.

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In just two years, Khele Sanand's participation has doubled in number, with 339 teams from across Sanand taluka participating in the annual sporting event, compared to 153 teams that had participated in Season 1 of Khele Sanand. The tremendous growth highlights how, in just 3 years, Khele Sanand has grown in the region. Organised under the aegis of the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), Khele Sanand continues to serve as a premier platform for grassroots athletes across the Sanand region -- nurturing talent, building character, and keeping the spirit of traditional Indian sports alive among the next generation.

Khele Sanand Season 3 Winners-

- U14 Girls Kabaddi: D.G. School- U14 Boys Kabaddi: Andej- U14 Kho-Kho boys: Telav- U14 Kho-Kho Girls: Telav- Kabaddi Open: Mankol- Volleyball Open: Mankol. (ANI)