Khelo India Tribal Games Day 1: Swimmers Dhoneesh N of Karnataka, Odishas Anjali Munda clinch first medals

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Karnataka's Dhoneesh N and Odisha's Anjali Munda clinched the first two gold medals of the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 with a dominant performance in the men's and women's 200m freestyle event at the International Swimming Complex here on Wednesday.

According to a press release from KITG, Karnataka dominated the opening day in the pool, winning five of the six gold medals on offer, while hosts Chhattisgarh also opened their account with a silver and bronze medals in the women's and men's 100m breaststroke, respectively.

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Thirty States and Union Territories are participating in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games that will witness close to 3800 participants compete in nine sports disciplines. A whopping 106 gold medals will be on offer across archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting and wrestling, while traditional sports like Mallakhamb and Kabaddi will be demonstration sports.

After Day 1 action on Wednesday, Karnataka lead the medal tally with seven medals, including five golds. Odisha are second with four medals, including a gold. Hosts Chhattisgarh are fourth with two medals.

In the men's 200m Freestyle final, Dhoneesh clocked a time of 2:03.55s, almost seven seconds faster than statemate Keerthan Sharat (2:10.99s), who finished second. Maharashtra's Bhaktish Kumre took the bronze medal with a time of 2:14.73s.

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"This is my first Khelo India Games, and it feels truly special to win the very first gold medal of these Games. I believe I could have delivered a better timing, but I am happy," said Dhoneesh.

Odisha bagged a gold and bronze in the women's 200m freestyle category, with Anjali stopping the clock at 2:39.02s in a near photo-finish with Karnataka's Nidhi S, who clinched the silver with a timing of 2:39.09s. Sriya Padiami of Odisha (2:49.04s) finished third.

Karnataka dominated all the races thereafter, with Manikanta L and Mehanjali winning two gold medals each, winning the 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly events.

Manikanta bagged the men's 100m Breaststroke gold with a time of 1:07.41s, with silver medallist Palash Thakur of Maharashtra (1:11.69s) finishing almost four seconds behind. Nikhil Xalco opened host Chhattisgarh's account on the medals table by clinching the bronze medal with a time of 1:11.77s.

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Manikanta then returned to the pool to bag the 50m butterfly gold with a time of 27.06s, with Assam's Firmino Emon Lalung (27.69s) and Riyaj Tripura of Tripura (28.48s) taking home the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women's category, Mehanjali was no match for her competitors in the 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly events. In the 100m breaststroke, she clinched the gold with a time of 1:25.81s, with Chhattisgarh's Anushka Bhagat bagging the silver with a time of 1:29.10s.

She then bagged the 50m butterfly gold with a time of 34.67s, ahead of Tripura's Tiluttam Hamatia (34.85s) and Odisha's Ritika Minz (35.54s).

Results (All finals)

SWIMMING

Women:

200m Freestyle: Gold - Anjali Munda (Odisha) 2:39.02s; Silver - Nidhi S (Karnataka) 2:39.09s; Bronze - Sriya Padiami (Odisha) 2:49.04s

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100m Breaststroke: Gold - Mehanjali (Karnataka) 1:25.81s; Silver - Anushka Bhagat (Chhattisgarh) 1:29.10s; Bronze - Rinky Murmu (Odisha) 1:34.70s

50m Butterfly: Gold - Mehanjali (Karnataka) 34.67s; Silver - Tiluttam Jamatia (Tripura) 34.85s; Bronze - Ritika Minz (Odisha) 35.54s

Men:

200m Freestyle: Gold - Dhoneesh N (Karnataka) 2:03.55s; Silver - Keerthan Sharat (Karnataka) 2:10.99s; Bronze - Bhaktish Kumre (Maharashtra) 2:14.73s

100m Breaststroke: Gold - Manikanta L (Karnataka) 1:07.41s; Silver - Palash Manoj Thakur (Maharashtra) 1:11.69s; Bronze - Nikhil Xalco (Chhattisgarh) 1:11.77s