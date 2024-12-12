The Union Territory of Ladakh will host the ice events at the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 from January 23 to 27, while the UT of Jammu & Kashmir will host the snow events from February 22 to 25. Having started the Khelo India Winter Games in 2020, almost 1000 athletes, including 306 women, took part in the inaugural edition. The participation has increased over the years as more than 1350 athletes in 2021 and 1500-plus in 2022 highlighted the growing attraction of the Games in J&K.

The Winter Games will flag-off the Khelo India season with the Youth & Para Games scheduled in Bihar in April next year. The Khelo India University games are also on the cards. The 2024 iteration of KIWG saw participation of 1200-plus participants including more than 700 athletes, 141 support staff, 113 technical officials, 250-plus volunteer and sports specific volunteers and a total of 136 medals at stake.

The 2024 edition was also the first time Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India along with Sports Authority of India managed the technical conduct of the Games in association with the National Sports Federations and Indian Olympic Association.

“We are once looking ahead to an exciting season of Khelo India Games. The Winter Games will be important because India needs to find the best athletes to represent the country at the 2026 Winter Olympics,” said Union sports minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Second KIWG in Ladakh after 2024 success This will be the second year running that UT Ladakh will host a portion of the Khelo India Winter Games. Before the 2024 edition, J&K used to host all the events. Leh successfully hosted ice events like skating and hockey in February 2024. Gulmarg, like always, hosted the snow events like skiing and snowboarding.