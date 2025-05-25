Kidambi Srikanth settles for runner-up finish after defeat to Li Shi Feng at Malaysia Masters 2025 final

Kidambi Srikanth faced defeat to his Chinese opponent Li Shi Feng in the final of Malaysia Masters 2025 on Sunday (May 25). After reaching his first men’s singles final of a BWF event in six years, Srikanth ended his tournament by settling for a runners-up position Shi Feng, World number 4, won his maiden Malaysia Masters title by beating Indian veteran 21-11 21-9.

Malaysia Masters final The match began with Kidambi Srikanth winning the toss. He started the game by choosing a court and serving Shi Feng. He was quick to get the first point. However, Shi Feng was quick to recover and soon took a lead in the first game. The Indian shuttler attempted to get more points in his tally but his efforts went in vain as the game ended with 11-21.

Shi Feng dominated the second game from the beginning by scoring the first point. Srikanth, world no. 65, managed to reach 9 points and the match concluded in just 33 minutes.

Srikanth Kidambi road to final Srikanth had made it to the final with a straight-game win over his Japanese opponent Yushi Tanaka. He beat Tanaka 21-18 24-22 on Saturday, in the semifinal clash. In doing so, Srikanth made it to his first final on the World Tour since India Open 2019 and his first final of an individual event since the World Championships final in 2021.

“Physically, I’ve been feeling well, but also the fact that I haven’t played too many tournaments this last year,” Srikanth told BWF after winning the semifinals. “Playing qualifying and all, so maybe kind of lost that touch of playing matches. And yeah, somehow everything worked out this time,” he added.

Srikanth clinched a win against Toma Junior Popov of France with end results of 24-22, 17-21, 22-20 in the quarterfinal.

The 32-year-old registered six straight wins beginning from the qualification rounds to reach the summit clash of the BWF World Tour.

Srikanth vs Shi Feng, Head-to-head record Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Srikanth - 1