Kieron Pollard backs Rohit Sharma ahead of MI vs LSG game, ’We always had belief...’

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard has come out strongly in support of senior batter Rohit Sharma, as their team is set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in another high-voltage clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 27). Speaking ahead of the crucial match, Pollard emphasized that the franchise never doubted the capabilities of the Hitman, even after his underwhelming performances, initially this season.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 Rohit Sharma has hit back-to-back half-centuries in his previous two matches, a feat that he last achieved in the 2016 season. After a slow start, he has bounced back strongly by scoring 146 runs in his last two innings. Rohit is now just five sixes shy of 300 sixes in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025:

First six innings: Runs – 82, Average– 13.7, Strike rate – 144

Previous two innings: Runs – 146, Average – 146, Strike rate – 160

Kieron Pollard on Rohit Sharma “For us (Team Mumbai Indians), we always had that belief that Rohit was going to come good. There’s dips, there’s low confidence. But for someone who has played this sport for a long time, you have these moments and sometimes you just need that extra support from people,” Kieron Pollard expressed.

Pollard further shared that they are showering praises on Rohit, “Now, we are singing his praises; we are all very happy. In the Mumbai dressing room, we were happy at the start as well, knowing that it was going to happen and long may it continue so the headlines are going to be about that.”

Kieron Pollard on Hardik Pandya Kieron Pollard also spoke about MI skipper Hardik Pandya and shared his take on the latter's IPL journey.

“Hardik is enjoying cricket, as we have all seen from international cricket, from winning World Cups to Champions Trophy to everything. It’s about an individual that has gone through a lot,” Pollard said.

“For me personally, it’s great to see a human being that has been challenged in different facets, of not only cricket but of life, coming out and showing what cricket and winning means to him as a human being,” he appreciated Pandya.