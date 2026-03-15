Who is Kimi Antonelli? Teen becomes second-youngest F1 winner with Chinese GP victory; check net worth, career, and more

Italian sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli delivered a landmark moment in Formula 1 by claiming his maiden Grand Prix victory at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver converted his historic pole position, the youngest in F1 history, into a commanding win, becoming the second-youngest race winner ever at 19 years and 202 days, only behind Max Verstappen's 2016 Spanish GP record.

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Historic Shanghai victory for the Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli briefly lost the lead at the start to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari but regained control with calm precision. He navigated a late off-track scare to secure the checkered flag ahead of teammate George Russell in second, securing a Mercedes one-two.

An emotional Antonelli fought back tears in his post-race interview: "I gave myself a heart attack at the end... I’m super happy... Speechless after this first-ever Grand Prix victory. I dedicate it to my whole family, the team, and the fans who support me."

Russell retained a four-point championship lead. Hamilton finished third for his first Ferrari podium since the switch, following a fierce battle with teammate Charles Leclerc.

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Chinese Grand Prix 2026 results: Top 10 finishers 1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

2. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

6. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

7. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

9. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

10. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

Who is Kimi Antonelli? Born August 25, 2006, in Bologna, Italy, Kimi Antonelli comes from a racing lineage. His father, Marco, was a sports car driver. Mercedes signed him to their junior program in 2019. He excelled in karting before dominating Italian and ADAC F4 in 2022, Formula Regional in 2023, and shining in F2 in 2024. Promoted to F1 in 2025, replacing Lewis Hamilton, this Shanghai win in his second season sealed his status as a future champion contender. Antonelli stands at 5 ft 8 in (1.72 m), well-suited to F1's aerodynamic needs.

Personal life insights Kimi Antonelli previously dated Czech karting driver Eliška Bábíčková from October 2023. She became the first female OK-class Italian Karting champion in 2023. The pair split in February 2026, with Bábíčková confirming she ended it due to differing values and futures, dismissing any dramatic rumours.

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